FC Dallas Homegrown Partner Program season two

FC Dallas has announced the five Dallas/Fort Worth-based businesses selected for the second season of the club’s Homegrown Partner Program. The 2022 class brings the total of FC Dallas Homegrown Partners to 10.

“We’re thrilled to work with these businesses in 2022,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “They span a range of diverse industries from esports to food and beverage. This truly is a partnership. Our 2021 class experienced impressive success and we are looking forward to continuing that growth with our 2022 class.”

Here are the five new companies.

The Cookie Society has provided amazing cookies and incredible service to raving fans since 2018. This Frisco-based business manufactures, bakes, and sells gourmet cookies in unique flavors such as Banana Pudding, Strawberry Pop-Tart, and Blueberry Muffin, as well as traditional favorites like Chocolate Chip and Sugar. In 2020, The Cookie Society earned recognition as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things.

We are incredibly excited for this opportunity afforded to us by FC Dallas! It has always been a dream of ours to partner with an organization doing so much in the community, our community. We can’t wait for FC Dallas fans to become Cookie Society members. This partnership means a lot to us, especially co-founder Marissa Allen who grew up playing soccer with FC Dallas and as a part of this unique soccer culture. It’s an honor to return as small business owners, serving the same community that helped shape us.

Jeff Allen, The Cookie Society Co-founder

Esposure is an esports educational company that develops the next generation of esports professionals and competitive gamers. From learning how to build a successful esports organization to developing marketing skills that enable businesses to master fan-driven marketing principles, Duncanville’s Esposure helps aspiring esports and gaming professionals learn about this growing industry and its professional opportunities available through tournaments, classes, and workshops.

We are honored and extremely grateful for being selected as a 2022 Homegrown Partner. This partnership allows us to gain access to resources that will help further impact our local communities. We will be able to provide more opportunities for education, entertainment, and careers within the esports/gaming industry.

Danny Martin, Esposure CEO

The Good Jerky produces healthy, sustainable, and flavorful seafood snacks such as salmon and trout jerky. Inspired by the health and wellness benefits seafood offers, The Good Jerky launched in 2018 with a mission of mitigating the impact of heart disease while offering a delicious solution for those who want a healthy snack on the go. The Fort Worth company offers flavors such as Habanero Honey Trout Jerky and Spicy Barbecue Salmon Jerky to consumers all over the United States.

Being selected for the FC Dallas Homegrown Partnership Program is a truly exciting opportunity! We can’t wait to bring more awareness to our community about our products and initiatives and also inspire other entrepreneurs while doing it.

Quentin Crawford, The Good Jerky CEO

iCode is a computer science education company that provides comprehensive programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade to equip them with a strong foundation in computer science while enriching their overall academic skill set. With currently 10 corporate and franchise locations in DFW, this Frisco-based company helps students prepare for the future with tangible skills that will be in demand for decades to come.

It is an honor and a privilege to be selected as an FC Dallas Homegrown Partner for 2022. We look forward to working together towards our joint goal of providing the best in youth development. Our DFW iCode campuses are excited to provide exciting educational opportunities for all the fun-loving kids at the Toyota stadium.

Abid Abedi, iCode Founder & CEO

Southwest Mobile Advertising provides outdoor advertising solutions for businesses across the Southwest by using mobile billboards that target high-traffic events, thoroughfares, and neighborhoods. This Lancaster-based company has been putting businesses “in the streets” since 1999.

I am honored and very excited that Southwest Mobile Advertising has been selected as a 2022 FC Dallas Homegrown partner. This opportunity will afford Southwest Mobile Advertising the ability to gain greater visibility within the city of Dallas and abroad, and have a direct impact on the community as a whole.

Eldrick Laney, Southwest Mobile Advertising CEO

2021 Homegrown Partners

The 2021 Homegrown Partner Program class featured five businesses: Urban Hydration, Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que, Reveal Suits, GRIT Fitness, and Casa M Spice. Casa M Spice, who transitioned into a long-term partner with the club following its success during the inaugural year of the Homegrown Partner Program, has products now featured on concession items at Toyota Stadium such as Ultimate Tachos and Firecracker Chicken on a Stick.