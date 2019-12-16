FC Dallas Girls Academy results in the DA Winter Cup

It was the FCD Academy Girls terms at the DA Winter Cup down in Florida and here are all the important results. Each group winning team, of which FCD had two, advances to the Spring Cup that will take place from April 29th to May 4th at a location to be determined.

FC Dallas U19s Girls

The U19s finished 2nd in Group A with a 2-1-0 record behind Midwest United FC (3-0-0) and don’t advance to the Spring Cup phase. FCD knocked off the United Soccer Alliance 1-0, then Beach Futbol Club 2-0, before falling to Midwest in the final deciding match 3-2.

Kailyn Pavatt scored all three FCD goals in the first two games, Erin Mitchell and Samiah Phiri scored for FCD in the 3rd game against Midwest United.

You can see the complete game between Midwest and FCD in this video.

FC Dallas Academy U17 Girls

The U17s also don’t advance after finishing 2nd (2-1-0) in Group F behind SC del Sol (3-0-0).

FCD opened with a 2-1 loss to SC del Sol, which turned out to be the difference. Then rebounded with a 2-1 win Tophat and a 2-0 win over Michigan Jaguars.

Reaganne Crane scored against Sc del Sol, Morganne Eikelbarner and Caroline Kniffen against Tophat, and Riley Baker and Morganne Eikelbarner against Michigan.

FC Dallas Academy U16 Girls

Note: unlike the boys, the girls DA keeps U17 and U16 separate. They are combined into one team on the boys’ side.

The U16 Girls, also in Group F, finished in first place with a 3-0-0 record, were unscored upon and enjoyed a remarkable +11 goal differential (in three games) to advance to the Spring DA Cup.

The U16s knocked off IMG Academy 6-0, SC del Sol 4-0, and FC Virginia 1-0.

Taylor Zdrojewski scored 4 goals for FCD, including a hattrick against SC del Sol in the 2nd goal. Zdrojewski’s other goal came in the game one 6 goal deluge. The other scorers in that game were Nia Chacon, Alexis Lee, Kaydence Ramirez, and Allyson Richardson. Sisley Stephens grabbed the 4th goal against del Sol. Sophia Pehr netted the loan tally against FC Virginia.

FC Dallas Academy U15 Girls

The U15s also won their group, finishing atop Group C with a 3-0-0 record and a +8 goal differential. They too advance to the DA Spring Cup.

2-0 over Albion SC, 3-0 over Charlotte Soccer Academy, and 5-2 over San Jose Earthquakes were the scorelines.

Taylor Person scored in every game for FCD. Taryn Thibeau was the other scorer in game 1; Jaden Thomas in game 2 as well as game 3; with Aryanna Jimison, Rachel Ryter, and Kenzi Tufts helping overwhelm San Jose in game 3.

Solar SC

Solar SC also took part in the tournament. The Solar U19s topped Group E (on a tiebreaker), the Solar U17s finished 2nd in Group C, the Solar U16s won Group A, and the Solar U15s finished atop Group D.

So the Solar U19s, U16s, and U15s all advance to the Spring DA Cup.