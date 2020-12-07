FC Dallas executes winter roster moves

We predicted the winter roster moves FC Dallas would make last week and today the announcement came down. The only move that was contrary to our list was the club declining the option on Callum Montgomery.
Out of the 24 players returning for the 2021 season, 14 players are 25 years old or younger, including 11 FC Dallas Academy Products.
Here’s the list of moves.
Options Declined
Callum Montgomery
Francis Atuahene
Santiago Mosquera
The only disappointing move to me is the one I didn’t predict, Callum Montgomery. It’s not a surprise based on his playing time. Letting Montgomery go answers the question I asked in the above-linked post, did Luchi think Montgomery was starter material? The answer is clearly “no.”
Out of Contract
Reto Ziegler
No shock. Age and salary.
Negotiating
Bressan
Phelipe
As I predicted, Bressan’s salary is too high so it seems the club declined his option and is negotiating. Unless he takes a fat pay cut FCD should move on.
As for Phelipe, his loan runs out in December so – again, as predicted – FCD is probably trying to negotiate a better price than the reported $2.5 million. So the return of both players is a question mark.
Options Picked Up
Jimmy Maurer
Kyle Zobeck
Nkosi Burgess
Michael Barrios
Brandon Servania
Ema Twumasi
Glad to see Jimmy Maurer had an option as I thought his contract was up. But he needs a raise and a new contract.
Here’s hoping Barrios continues his up and down every other season run.
Players Under Contract
Justin Che
Matt Hedges
Ryan Hollingshead
Eddie Munjoma
Johnny Nelson
Bryan Reynolds
Bryan Acosta
Edwin Cerrillo
Paxton Pomykal
Andrés Ricaurte
Thomas Roberts
Thiago Santos
Tanner Tessmann
Jesús Ferreira
Franco Jara
Ricardo Pepi
Fafa Picault
Dante Sealy
All of these names are as expected. I would still like to see a DP buyout of Franco Jara.
Important Offseason Dates
Sunday, Dec. 13 – Half-Day Trade Window.
Tuesday, Dec. 15 – MLS Expansion Draft (Austin FC)
Wednesday, Dec. 16 – End-of-Year Waivers and MLS Free Agency
Thursday, Dec. 17 – Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process
Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process