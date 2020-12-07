FC Dallas executes winter roster moves

We predicted the winter roster moves FC Dallas would make last week and today the announcement came down. The only move that was contrary to our list was the club declining the option on Callum Montgomery.

Out of the 24 players returning for the 2021 season, 14 players are 25 years old or younger, including 11 FC Dallas Academy Products.

Here’s the list of moves.

Options Declined

Callum Montgomery

Francis Atuahene

Santiago Mosquera

The only disappointing move to me is the one I didn’t predict, Callum Montgomery. It’s not a surprise based on his playing time. Letting Montgomery go answers the question I asked in the above-linked post, did Luchi think Montgomery was starter material? The answer is clearly “no.”

Out of Contract

Reto Ziegler

No shock. Age and salary.

Negotiating

Bressan

Phelipe

As I predicted, Bressan’s salary is too high so it seems the club declined his option and is negotiating. Unless he takes a fat pay cut FCD should move on.

As for Phelipe, his loan runs out in December so – again, as predicted – FCD is probably trying to negotiate a better price than the reported $2.5 million. So the return of both players is a question mark.

Options Picked Up

Jimmy Maurer

Kyle Zobeck

Nkosi Burgess

Michael Barrios

Brandon Servania

Ema Twumasi

Glad to see Jimmy Maurer had an option as I thought his contract was up. But he needs a raise and a new contract.

Here’s hoping Barrios continues his up and down every other season run.

Players Under Contract

Justin Che

Matt Hedges

Ryan Hollingshead

Eddie Munjoma

Johnny Nelson

Bryan Reynolds

Bryan Acosta

Edwin Cerrillo

Paxton Pomykal

Andrés Ricaurte

Thomas Roberts

Thiago Santos

Tanner Tessmann

Jesús Ferreira

Franco Jara

Ricardo Pepi

Fafa Picault

Dante Sealy

All of these names are as expected. I would still like to see a DP buyout of Franco Jara.

Important Offseason Dates

Sunday, Dec. 13 – Half-Day Trade Window.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 – MLS Expansion Draft (Austin FC)

Wednesday, Dec. 16 – End-of-Year Waivers and MLS Free Agency

Thursday, Dec. 17 – Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process

Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Process