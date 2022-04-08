FC Dallas enters 2022 US Open Cup 3rd Round against FC Tulsa

The US Open Cup 3rd Round was drawn today and FC Dallas will host FC Tulsa for their opening game of the 2022 US Open Cup. The window for the match is April 19th to 21st.

The site of the game is TBA but FCD usually plays their home Cup games at SMU.

Update: hosting at Toyota Stadium this time.

The three Texas MLS teams were in the same bucket as the three relatively-local USL Championship sides remaining: Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio FC, and FC Tulsa.

San Antonio hosts Austin FC and Houston Dynamo hosts RGV Toros.

The remainder of the draw can be found here.

FC Dallas has twice won the US Open Cup in 1997 and 2016. You can read more about FCD’s Open Cup history here.

FC Dallas lifts the 2016 US Open Cup. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)