FC Dallas East Texas 03 Boys Medina for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas East Texas 03 Boys Medina for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

FC Dallas East Texas 03 Boys Medina are from Mt Pleasant.

Team Accolades

2020 Bat City Cup Presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center Champions
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational XL Champions
2020-21 Classic League 1st Place
2020 DTSC Summer Festival Semi-Finalists

FC Dallas East Texas 03 Medina Roster

No.NamePos.Note
3Reece GaylorF
4Michael PalomaresM
5Giovanny Rojas
6Francisco Equihua
7Norberto Martinez
8Diego EnriquezM
9Ismael Olmos
10Juan David Mendoza
11Julian RamirezF
12Jose Perez
13Guillermo Sanchez
17Juan Gandara
18Osvaldo Marquez
27Esteban Rodriguez
85Chancellor WilliamsM
99Ernesto Romero

Coach: Francisco Medina
Manager: Janet Gandara

ETX 03 Medina Schedule – Bracket C

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28Indiana Fire Juniors 03 RedNoonClassic League Complex #1
Mon, March 29IMG Academy U17 Elite12:30 pmMoneyGram #2
Wed, March 31Solar 03 Del Leon4 pmClassic League Complex #1
