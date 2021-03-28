FC Dallas East Texas 03 Boys Medina for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

FC Dallas East Texas 03 Boys Medina are from Mt Pleasant.

Team Accolades

2020 Bat City Cup Presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center Champions

2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational XL Champions

2020-21 Classic League 1st Place

2020 DTSC Summer Festival Semi-Finalists

FC Dallas East Texas 03 Medina Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 3 Reece Gaylor F 4 Michael Palomares M 5 Giovanny Rojas 6 Francisco Equihua 7 Norberto Martinez 8 Diego Enriquez M 9 Ismael Olmos 10 Juan David Mendoza 11 Julian Ramirez F 12 Jose Perez 13 Guillermo Sanchez 17 Juan Gandara 18 Osvaldo Marquez 27 Esteban Rodriguez 85 Chancellor Williams M 99 Ernesto Romero

Coach: Francisco Medina

Manager: Janet Gandara

ETX 03 Medina Schedule – Bracket C

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Indiana Fire Juniors 03 Red Noon Classic League Complex #1 Mon, March 29 IMG Academy U17 Elite 12:30 pm MoneyGram #2 Wed, March 31 Solar 03 Del Leon 4 pm Classic League Complex #1

FC Dallas Youth East Texas 03B Medina