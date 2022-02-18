FC Dallas drops their 2022 Crescendo Kit

FC Dallas has dropped their kits for 2022 – called the Crescendo Kit – and three thoughts immediately spring to mind.

First, consistency of branding. I love that there are hoops and it’s great they are sticking with mostly red top with blue accents. Maintaining a recognizable identity in the primary kit is important.

Secondly, we got our prediction design pretty dang close (nice work Dan).

Third, we basically see here the red and blue hoops with white numbers that we at 3rd Degree have been asking the team to use for years.

On with the show!

The Crescendo Kit

The jersey features diagonal lines in “dynamic patterns” across the front which fit FC Dallas’ hoop patterns from uniforms of years past.

The 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit.” (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FCD’s partner sponsor, MTX, has chosen to put their AI brand on the front, mavQ. According to the press materials, MTX launched mavQ as an independent AI-driven product that helps coaches, players, and technical staff make informed, data-driven decisions.

The 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit” has the new MTX product brand called mavQ on the front. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The jersey’s collar features a red neckband highlighted by a blue hem.

The LH patch honoring Lamar Hunt remains at the base of the left hem on the front of the jersey.

The hoop pattern and LH on the 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit.” (Courtesy FC Dallas)

AdvoCare will continue to be featured on the jersey’s right sleeve as the club’s official sleeve partner with the Major League Soccer’s logo is displayed on the left sleeve.

Advocare remains the sleeve sponsor on the 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit.” (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The jersey will primarily be paired with blue shorts and socks for the 2022 season.

The 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit” shorts have red 3-stripes. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Blue Socks.

The 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit” is shown here with blue socks. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

I’m glad to see that the hoops are back for the jerseys this season. It’s part of FC Dallas’

history. I also really like that the hoops are red and blue because that’s a new combination that

I’ve been wanting to see for a long time. Matt Hedges

Here’s Hedges complete with the ice-cold staredown.

Matt Hedges models the 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit.” (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Fans can purchase the Crescendo jersey beginning at 11 am CT at the FC Dallas Fan Shop’s

online store, FC Dallas MLS store, and Soccer 90.

Ema Twumasi sports the 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit.” (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas kicks off its 27th MLS season on February 26, 2022, against Toronto FC at Toyota

Stadium.

Paxton Pomykal shows off the 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit.” (Courtesy FC Dallas)

First reaction, it’s pretty lit. It reminds me of the hoops from back in the day and it’s exciting to

have them back. When you look back at photos and you see that my dad played in hoops, and

now I’m wearing the hoops again while wearing the number 10, it’s a great legacy to carry. Jesus Ferreira

Hoops are back.

The 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit.” (Courtesy FC Dallas)

I’m excited to wear the FC Dallas jersey this season. It’s great to learn about Dallas’ history of

the hoops and what they mean to the fans. I hope the hoops bring goals. Paul Arriola

The 2022 kit has a blue Side Panel.

The blue side panel on the 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit.” (Courtesy FC Dallas)

As you look at the jersey and its design, it is a throwback to the days of the hoops which is such a traditional pattern in soccer uniforms around the world. This is how we’re looking at it: reinventing ourselves in this new era that we’re bringing to FC Dallas. Dan Hunt

Numbers on the new kit are white.

The 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit” with this season’s MLS number font and, more importantly, white numbers. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

As FC Dallas enters a new era with new head coach Nico Estévez, mavQ is helping us identify the next generation of players. From maximizing team formations to evaluating talent, mavQ’s ability to collect, store and synthesize data will enable our staff to make more informed decisions regarding all of our teams. Andre Zanotta

The Badge.

The 2022 FC Dallas “Crescendo kit” badge. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

2022 Goalkeeper Kit

Edit: turns out Jimmy is wearing last year’s keeper kit (2021) in this image. Not sure why they bothered to include it.

Jimmy Maurer sports the 2021 FC Dallas goalkeeper kit. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Secondary Kit

FC Dallas will use the Community kit, which we like to call the ‘Nado kit cause it looks like a Dallas Tornado tribute, as their secondary kit in 2022. Oddly to us, it will continue to feature MTX across the front but likely that’s to sell existing inventory.

North Texas SC and FC Dallas Youth

All North Texas SC jerseys and FC Dallas youth jerseys will display mavQ across the front of the chest.

FCD Academy

The Academy will mimic FC Dallas as their home jersey will display mavQ and their away jersey will continue to showcase MTX in 2022.

Sponsor for 2023 and Beyond

All FC Dallas, North Texas SC, FC Dallas Academy, and youth home and away jerseys will feature mavQ beginning in 2023.