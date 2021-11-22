FC Dallas draws Toronto FC for 2022 home opener

Major League Soccer has today announced all the home openers for next season and FC Dallas will host Toronto FC for its 2022 MLS regular-season home opener on Saturday, February 26 at 4:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium.

One other FC Dallas game was announced as FCD will travel to New England to open the Revolutions home slate at Gillette Stadium at 12:30 pm CT on Sunday, March 5.

To best align with the 2022 international calendar, the MLS regular season will run through Decision Day, the regular-season finale, on Sunday, Oct. 9. Following three consecutive weeks of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs action, MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, Nov. 5, more than two weeks prior to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21 and more than a week prior to the player release date on Nov. 14.

The full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the end of the year.

This is the first time FC Dallas will start its regular season on February 26, surpassing the club’s 2020 season opener on February 29.

2022 MLS Regular Season Home Openers

All times are ET. Home teams are listed first. The schedule is subject to change.



Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Columbus Crew SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3:30 p.m. ET, Lower.com Field)

Los Angeles Football Club vs. Colorado Rapids (3:30 p.m. ET, Banc of California Stadium)

FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC (5:30 p.m. ET, Toyota Stadium)

Austin FC vs. FC Cincinnati (6 p.m. ET, Q2 Stadium)

D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC (6 p.m. ET, Audi Field)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. New York Red Bulls (6 p.m. ET, PayPal Park)

Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire FC (6 p.m. ET, DRV PNK Stadium)

Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution (7:30 p.m. ET, Providence Park)

Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota United FC (TBD, Subaru Park)



Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal (1 p.m. ET, Exploria Stadium)

Atlanta United FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (3 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

LA Galaxy vs. New York City FC (5 p.m. ET, Dignity Health Sports Park)

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake (7 p.m. ET, PNC Stadium)

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Nashville SC (TBD, Lumen Field)



Saturday, March 5, 2022

New England Revolution vs. FC Dallas (1:30 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium)

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls (2 p.m. ET, BMO Field)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo FC (3:30 p.m. ET, Children’s Mercy Park)

CF Montréal vs. Philadelphia Union (4 p.m. ET, Olympic Stadium)

Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City SC (6 p.m. ET, Soldier Field)

Colorado Rapids vs. Atlanta United FC (6 p.m. ET, DICK’S Sporting Goods Park)

Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6 p.m. ET, Rio Tinto Stadium)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New York City FC (6 p.m. ET, BC Place)

Minnesota United FC vs. Nashville SC (6 p.m. ET, Allianz Field)

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United (6 p.m. ET, TQL Stadium)

Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy (8 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium)



Saturday, March 12, 2022

New York City FC vs. CF Montréal (2 p.m. ET, Yankee Stadium)



Sunday, March 13, 2022

New York Red Bulls vs. Minnesota United FC (2 p.m. ET, Red Bull Arena)



Sunday, May 1, 2022

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union (4 p.m. ET, Nashville SC Stadium)