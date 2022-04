US Soccer held the 4th Round draw for the US Open Cup today. FC Dallas was not chosen to host and will travel to Sporting KC. Dallas knocked off FC Tulsa in the 3rd Round 2-1.

The FCD game at Sporting is scheduled for May 10th at 7:30 pm CT at Children’s Mercy Park; Kansas City, Kansas.

“The Round of 32” – as the 4th Round if officially called – will take place on May 10th or 11th of 2022.

You can read all of the 2-time Champion FC Dallas’ history in the US Open Cup here.