FC Dallas, Denton Diablos, and DKSC to take part in 2022 US Open Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas, Denton Diablos, and DKSC to take part in 2022 US Open Cup

US Soccer has announced the field for the 2022 US Open Cup and three local teams are taking part: FC Dallas (MLS), Denton Diablos (NPSL), and D’Feeters Kicks Soccer Club (local qualifiers from the Central Region).

A total of 103 clubs are taking part in this, the 107th edition, of the US Open Cup. This year’s tournament kicks off with the First Round on March 22nd.

North Texas SC is not allowed to participate as they are a feeder club of FC Dallas.

Denton Diablos are the defending NPSL champions. NPSL teams in the ’22 USOC were determined by last season’s league results.

D’Feeters Kicks Soccer Club – more commonly known as DKSC – advanced to the ’22 Open Cup through local qualification last fall.

In the Third Round, no MLS team will face another MLS team. The Third Round, Fourth Round, and Round of 32 will again be pooled geographically when determining opponents.

2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Competition Schedule

 March 22-23First Round (Open Division teams enter) Denton Diablos and DKSC
 April 5-7Second Round (Division II and III teams enter)
 April 8Third Round Draw
 April 19-21Third Round (17 lower-seeded Division I teams enter) – FC Dallas
 April 22Round of 32 Draw (Eight higher-seeded Division I teams enter)
 May 10-11Round of 32 
 May 12Round of 16/Quarterfinal draw
 May 24-25Round of 16
 June 21-22Quarterfinals
 July 26-27Semifinals
 Sept 6, 7, 13 or 14 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final

