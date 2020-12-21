FC Dallas confirms José Martínez transfer from SD Eibar

The cat was already out of the bag with SD Eibar making the announcement Saturday, but FC Dallas has today confirmed the signing of 27-year-old, Spanish left center back José Antonio Martínez Gil.

Jose Martinez joins FCD via a TAM transfer and is under contract through 2023 with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

As our own Dan Crooke pointed out, at Granada, Martinez received a reported salary of $290,000. Although with 18 months left on the Spaniard’s contract the was probably a transfer fee – that could have pushed him in to DP territory in MLS – for which the club would use Targeted Allocation Money.

While he was owned and purchased from Eibar, Martinez has spent the last two seasons with Granada where he played in 56 matches.

Martínez will be added to Dallas’ roster in January 2021 pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). He will occupy an international roster spot.

Full Name: José Antonio Martínez Gil

Connect with José Antonio: Instagram

Pronunciation: HO-say AHN-toe-nee-O MAHr-tee-NEHz Heel

Position: Defender

DOB: February 12, 1993 (27)

Hometown: La Palma del Condado, Spain

Birthplace: La Palma del Condado, Spain

Height: 6-2

Weight: 174

Citizenship: Spain

We know exactly what we're doing by posting these photos.



José Antonio Martínez looks good in 🔴+🔵 pic.twitter.com/uc0bnw2ijC — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 21, 2020

Now we wait for the other player a club claims to have sold to Dallas, Jader Obrian.