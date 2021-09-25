FC Dallas at Vancouver Whitecaps – lineup prediction and game info

Eleventh-place FC Dallas (6-11-9, 27 points) visits ninth-place Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-8-9, 30 points) on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 pm CT.
This is the second and final meeting between the teams this season.
Game Info
TV: 9 pm
DFW: TXA21 (English)
Amarillo: My Amarillo TV/KCPN
Lubbock: My Lubbock TV/KMYL
Streaming: 9 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream
Radio: 9 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)
Buzz’s Lineup Prediction
There’s a new coach in town and Marco Ferrizzi will benefit from the new coach bounce. Yes, Coach Ferruzzi will change some things… tactics, maybe a shape tweak, a few players might see more or less time… but he can’t remake the squad. He has to coach the team he has. So you won’t see anything radically different.
Johnny Nelson and Ryan Hollingshead are still out. Phelipe and Freddy Vargas can’t travel to Canada due to visa issues.
But we know something right? Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira. Jader Obrian has 4 goals in 2 games so he’ll start. Paxton Pomykal can go as can Szabolcs Schön. Facundo Quignon seems a no-brainer… but from there it gets more problematic.
Defense is the problem this year so I’m predicting a few changes beyond just a tactical shirt and tougher mentality.
I think Bryan Acosta – the club’s best DP – returns at the 8. Yes, it’s still a double pivot. Bressan should also return and while I would start him with Nkosi Tafari I think there’s a strong chance Matt Hedges is in.
After the game in Houston, I think Ema Twumasi moves back to right-back and Eddie Munjoma will take the left side.
Jimmy Maurer trained this week and traveled but if he can’t play it will be Kyle Zobeck in net.
But, Coach Ferruzzi is new and might be looking to shake things up. So I would not make any bets with this prediction.
Bench Prediction
Kyle Zobeck
Brandon Servania
Edwin Cerrillo
Justin Che
Jose Martinez
Nkosi Tafari
Szabolcs Schön
Andres Ricaurte
Franco Jara
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
- OUT: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)
- OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)
- OUT: Ryan Hollingshead (foot)
- QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Maurer (thigh)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- OUT: Caio Alexandre (left foot, fifth metatarsal fracture
- OUT: Cristian Gutierrez (left quad strain)
- OUT: Erik Godoy (right foot)
- DOUBTFUL: Florian Jungwirth – abductor strain
Suspensions
SUSPENDED: none
SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
DAL: Matt Hedges, Jader Obrian, Szabolcs Schon
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:
VAN: Michael Baldisimo …
DAL: Edwin Cerrillo, Ema Twumasi
Officials
REFEREE: Kevin Stott.
AR1 (bench): Chantal Boudreau;
AR2 (opposite): Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho;
4th: Alain Ruch;
VAR: Geoff Gamble;
AVAR: Frank Anderson
Stott MLS Career:
373 games;
FC/gm: 24.4;
Y/gm: 3.1;
R: 86;
pens: 98
More Game Info
LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
Whitecaps FC 6 wins, 28 goals …
FC Dallas 10 wins, 32 goals …
Ties 7
AT VANCOUVER:
Whitecaps FC 5 wins, 16 goals …
FC Dallas 3 wins, 12 goals …
Ties 4
Marco Ferruzzi (who was an assistant coach for FCD for 15 years prior to moving into the front office) has played the role of interim head coach before, earning a 2-2-1 record during the 2008 season.
Whitecaps FC won the last meeting at BC Place, a 2-1 win May 25, 2019, the first for the home team in the series since 2016. The ‘Caps have gained points in eight of the last nine meetings in Vancouver, with a 4-1-4 record.
Jesús Ferreira recorded his sixth assist of the season last game, matching his single-season career-high set in 2019; he has four goals and three assists over the last six games.
FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 7,414 minutes and have made 129 appearances in the past 26 matches during the 2021 season, surpassing the 4,949 minutes played during the 2020 MLS regular season.
FC Dallas’ overall record against Canadian teams is 26-9-15 (0.670 winning percentage).
FC Dallas is tied for seventh in the league with 38 goals scored and ranks ninth with 36 assists, while Vancouver is tied for 19th in the league with 30 goals and ranks 23rd with 25 assists.
FC Dallas is the worst defensive team in the Western Conference with 43 goals allowed, while Vancouver ranks 12th in the league with 34 goals conceded.
FC Dallas had a 2-5-0 record (0.286 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while the Vancouver Whitecaps are 5-5-0 (0.500 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.870 winning percentage and 79-5-16 when scoring at least two goals
Since 2015, FCD is 78-6-19 when scoring first.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Jimmy Maurer (49)
Ricardo Pepi (48)
Franco Jara (42)
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Jimmy Maurer (49)
Bryan Acosta (47)
Bressan (41)