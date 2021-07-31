FC Dallas at Sporting KC – lineup prediction and game info

Tenth-place FC Dallas (3-7-5, 14 points) visits third-place Sporting KC (9-3-3, 30 points) tonight at 7:30 pm CT. It’s the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

TV: 7:30 pm on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English), KMPX-29 (Spanish)

Streaming: 7:30 pm on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 7:30 pm CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s FCD Lineup Prediction

Sporting is good, no question. This is a game in the recent past I think Coach Luchi Gonzalez might do something defensive… but not right now. The team is flying high and feeling good after pasting LA Galaxy and I think Coach G is up for trying to play the same way on the road.

Let’s be honest, the other method hasn’t worked.

Ricardo Pepi is over his knock and traveled so should be the 9. Andres Ricaurte is suspended for yellow card accumulation, so he’s out. I have Edwin Cerrillo in his place.

Justin Che, however, did not get over his knock. I’m going with Ema Twumasi at right back over Eddie Munjoma or the dreaded (by me) Ryan Hollingshead right and Johnny Nelson left swap.

Bryan Acosta I am going to assume is not available yet after returning from the Gold Cup.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Sporting KC for July 31, 2021.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Kalil ElMedkhar

Franco Jara

Jader Obrian

Freddy Vargas

Matt Hedges

Johnny Nelson

Dante Sealy

Jose Martinez

Martinez we know traveled from social media posts and I’m taking a shot that Hedges is also available.

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)

OUT: Justin Che (lower leg injury)

Sporting KC

QUESTIONABLE: Cam Duke (Hamstring)

OUT: Amadou Dia (Health & Safety Protocols)

OUT: Gianluca Busio (International Duty – United States)

OUT: Felipe Hernandez (Personal Reasons)

OUT: Grayson Barber (Health & Safety Protocols)

OUT: Alan Pulido (International Duty – Mexico)

Sweet, no Busio or Pulido.

Potential Suspensions

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

KC: Ilie Sanchez

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Bressan, Jader Obrian

Officials

REFEREE: Alex Chilowicz.

AR1 (bench): Cory Richardson;

AR2 (opposite): Ryan Graves;

4th: Matthew Corrigan;

VAR: Malik Badawi;

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Cilowicz MLS Career:

51 games;

FC/gm: 23.7;

Y/gm: 3.5;

R: 6;

pens: 15

Kit Assignments

Kit assignments for FC Dallas at Sporting KC, July 31, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Sporting 25 wins (2 shootout), 94 goals

FC Dallas 27 wins (1 shootout), 105 goals

Ties 13

AT KC: Sporting 15 wins (0 shootout), 60 goals

FC Dallas 11 wins (1 shootout), 44 goals

Ties 8

FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez is undefeated against Sporting KC and its head coach Peter Vermes. Gonzalez took over FCD in 2019 and has registered a 4-0-1 record against its conference rivals.

Sporting extended their undefeated streak to five matches with a fourth victory in that time, defeating

Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Sunday evening.

MLS HAT TRICKS SCORED BY PLAYERS YOUNGER THAN AGE 21

Ricardo Pepi – 18 yrs., 196 days

Kekuta Manneh – 18 yrs., 283 days

Cyle Larin – 20 yrs., 100 days

Cyle Larin – 20 yrs., 153 days

Ayo Akinola – 20 yrs., 178 days

GOALS PER 90 MINUTES (2021 SEASON)

Ola Kamara – 1.29

Javier Hernandez – 1.04

Ricardo Pepi – 0.92

Mason Toye – 0.90

Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 54-43-25 during the month of July with a 0.545 winning percentage.

FC Dallas is tied for 15th in the league along with two other teams with 18 goals scored, while Sporting Kansas City leads the Western Conference with 28 goals.

SKC has a 5-0-3 unbeaten record at home and leads the league with the most shots (243).

FC Dallas continues to look for its first road win of the season and is last in the league with two goals scored on the road.

FC Dallas is 20th in the league with 23 goals allowed through 15 games, while Sporting Kansas City is tied for ninth with 17 goals conceded.

FC Dallas had a 1-2-0 record (0.333 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while Sporting Kansas City is 4-2-0 (0.667 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal.

Since 2015, FCD is 75-5-18 when scoring first.

Sporting are 7-1-2 in their last 10 matches since May 16 and 4-0-1 in their last five since June 23.

Sporting’s 30 points through 15 matches are their second-most ever after 15 games (33 points in 2000).

Sporting are unbeaten in their last 11 regular-season home matches since October 2020, good for the third-longest streak in club history (8-0-3 record).

Daniel Salloi leads MLS with 12 combined goals (nine) and primary assists (three). He also leads the league with five game-winning goals.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (53)

Bressan (50)

Bryan Acosta (49)

Jimmy Maurer (43)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira (49)

Bryan Acosta (45)

Jimmy Maurer (43)