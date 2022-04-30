FC Dallas at Sporting KC – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (4-1-3, 15 pts) travels to Kansas City to take on 12th place Sporting (2-6-1, 7 pts) at 7:30 pm CT tonight.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 7:30 pm CT.
Local stream: fcdallas.com/stream
Non-Local stream: ESPN+
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio beginning at 7 pm CT.
Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 7:30 pm CT.
Lineup Prediction
As we’ve said on the podcast, we’re getting to the point the first-choice starting XI is getting pretty set. With no mid-week game, we should pretty much see this group.
There are two positions up for change potentially: right back and holding mid.
Right back is a real battle. Nanu is back in training and off the injured list. Ema Twumasi played three games last week and has some foot pain (but isn’t injured). Pure guess here: Coach Nico Estevez will go back to Nanu mostly cause he’s rested.
Holding mid isn’t a battle as much as it’s about home vs road grind vs progression. Being a road game that leans toward Facundo Quignon. But Sporting is in a bad spot and maybe Coach Nico thinks he can get after them on the road… so could it be Edwin Cerrillo?
KC is tied for the lowest goals for in MLS… so I’ll roll the dice it’s Edwin Cerrillo even though it’s a road game.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Nkosi Tafari
Facundo Quignon
Jader Obrian
Franco Jara
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Lucas Bartlett
Szabolcs Schön
Ema Twumasi
Update: Joshué Quiñónez also traveled… so to see him, Tafari, AND Bartlett makes me wonder if Matt Hedges or Jose Martinez picked up a knock.
With no official announcement of his return, I feel quite strongly that Thomas Roberts is not yet officially on the roster.
Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
- International Callup: Antonio Carrera (U20s)
Sporting Kansas City
- OUT: Gadi Kinda (knee surgery)
- OUT: Alan Pulido (knee surgery)
- OUT: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (facial injury & concussion)
- International Callup: Kayden Pierre (U20s)
- International Callup: Ozzie Cisneros (U19s)
Kit Assignments
Double Hoops!
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 4-1-3 (15 points – 4th in West)
- SKC record: 2-6-1 (7 points – 12th in West)
- FCD vs. SKC all-time: 28-27-13 (108 goals scored, 100 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. SKC all-time away: 12-15-8 (46 goals scored, 61 goals conceded)
Officials
REF: Nima Saghafi
AR1: Adam Wienckowski
AR2: Diego Blas
4TH: Lukasz Szpala
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
Nima Saghafi MLS stats
91 games
3.88 Yellows/game
12 Reds
25 penalties
26.08 Fouls/game
More Game Info
The visiting team has won seven of the last 10 meetings between Sporting Kansas City and Dallas (D1 L2).
Dallas is unbeaten in five straight visits to Kansas City (W4 D1).
FCD extended its unbeaten MLS run to six games (W4 D2), its longest since May-June 2018 (7 straight).
Seven of Sporting Kansas City’s last eight goals against FC Dallas have been scored by either Johnny Russell (4) or Daniel Sallói (3).
FC Dallas ranks fourth in the Western Conference (tied for eighth in the league) with 12 goals scored and is tied for 11th with 11 assists.
The FC Dallas defense is first in the Western Conference and tied for first in the league with Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire after only conceding five goals in eight matches this season.
FC Dallas forward Franco Jara has enjoyed finding the back of the net when playing on the road against Sporting KC. Franco’s first three goals all came at Sporting in 2020.
Sporting is tied for the MLS lead with three home shutouts this season.
Sporting has allowed two goals in four previous home matches this season. Only Chicago and Colorado (one each) have conceded fewer home goals in 2022.
Sporting leads MLS with 79.1 long passes per match
Sporting Midfielder Remi Walter leads MLS in distance covered (64.9 miles) and ranks
third among field players in recoveries (81)
Jesus Ferreira leads MLS with 59.1 pressures per game.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Edwin Cerrillo — (44)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paul Arriola — (96)
ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 133
- Sporting Kansas City — 120
- New York Red Bulls — 117
- Columbus Crew — 118
- D.C. United— 114
- FC Dallas — 110
3 Comments
Enjoyed the reading. Do you think Ema could play for Servania? Might be interesting move sometime.
He’s played as an 8 some but I haven’t seen him used that much there with Estevez.
These 2 teams have equal potential and strength