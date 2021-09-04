FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake – lineup prediction and game info

Tenth-place FC Dallas (6-9-7, 25 points) visits seventh-place Real Salt Lake (7-8-6, 27 points) tonight at 7:00 pm CT. It’s the second of three meetings between the teams this season.

Gameday Social: #RSLvDAL

TV: 7PM on UniMas (Spanish)

Streaming: 7PM on

Radio: 7PM CT on TUDN Twitter (English)

Buzz’s FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Bressan remains out with injury while Bryan Acosta, Ricardo Pepi, Freddy Vargas, and Szabolcs Schön are gone on international duty.

Fraco Jara for Pepi is obvious; even though it changes, some, how the team plays.

As I reported on this week’s podcast, Paxton Pomykal is back and I expect him to start. He looked really good in training on Wednesday. With Schön gone, Jader Obrian will likely keep the right wing spot by default.

Facundo Quignon is listed as questionable but was back in training this week. Given the performance in Austin, look for Brandon Servania and Edwin Cerrillo to both maintain their positions. Jimmy Maurer is also questionable and he too trained, but there’s no reason to rush him so I expect Phelipe in net again.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction against Real Salt Lake, September 4, 2021.

So expect a short bench.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Justin Che

Facundo Quignon

Eddie Munjoma

Kalil ElMedkhar

Jose Martinez

Kyle Zobeck

Nicky Hernandez

Caiser Gomes and Colin Smith could, in theory, be brought up to FCD but I think they will remain with North Texas for the playing time. Gomes in particular is a very key player for them.

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Johnny Nelson (back)

: Johnny Nelson (back) OUT : Bressan (shoulder)

: Bressan (shoulder) OUT : Ricardo Pepi (international duty)

: Ricardo Pepi (international duty) OUT : Bryan Acosta (international duty)

: Bryan Acosta (international duty) OUT : Szabolcs Schön (international duty)

: Szabolcs Schön (international duty) OUT : Freddy Vargas (international duty)

: Freddy Vargas (international duty) QUESTIONABLE : Facundo Quignon (groin)

: Facundo Quignon (groin) QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Maurer (shoulder)

Real Salt Lake

OUT : Zack Farnsworth (undisclosed)

: Zack Farnsworth (undisclosed) OUT : Andrew Brody (undisclosed)

: Andrew Brody (undisclosed) OUT : Jeizon Ramirez (undisclosed)

: Jeizon Ramirez (undisclosed) OUT : Zac MacMath (undisclosed)

: Zac MacMath (undisclosed) OUT : Bobby Wood (undisclosed)

: Bobby Wood (undisclosed) QUESTIONABLE: David Ochoa (undisclosed)

No Wood, that’s a plus.

Suspensions

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

RSL: Everton Luiz, Aaron Herrera, Justin Meram …

DAL: Ema Twumasi

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

RSL: Donny Toia …

DAL: Jader Obrian, Matt Hedges, Edwin Cerrillo, Szabolcs Schon

Officials

REFEREE: Baldomero Toledo.

AR1 (bench): Matthew Nelson;

AR2 (opposite): Chantal Boudreau;

4th: Allen Chapman;

VAR: Alex Chilowicz;

AVAR: Chris Elliott

Toledo MLS Career:

297 games;

FC/gm: 25.3;

Y/gm: 3.5;

R: 106;

pens: 113

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, September 4, 2021.

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Real 12 wins, 48 goals …

FC Dallas 20 wins, 62 goals …

Ties 10

AT SALT LAKE:

Real 11 wins, 33 goals …

FC Dallas 7 wins, 26 goals …

Ties 5

MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE SEASON

GOALS YEAR Diego Fagundez

13

NE 2013

Ricardo Pepi

11

DAL 2021

Jozy Altidore

9

NYR 2007

CAREER GOALS AS A TEENAGER

GOALS Diego Fagundez

22

Eddie Gaven

20

Jozy Altidore

15

Ricardo Pepi

13

Freddy Adu

12

Danny Mwanga

12

Cole Bassett

11

Jesus Ferreira

10

Kekuta Manneh

10

Andy Najar 10

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake also features a battle on the sidelines between two former teammates. Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez and RSL interim coach Pablo Mastroeni played for the Colorado Rapids together between 2005-06.

RSL recently announced that head coach Freddy Juarez was departing the team to become assistant coach for the Seattle Sounders with former assist coach Pablo Mastroeni taking over on an interim basis.

In 2019, FCD and RSL set an MLS record when they played a combined 12 Homegrown players in one game (RSL played seven, FCD played five).

RSL MAINTAINS BEST HOME RECORD IN LEAGUE SINCE 2009. Through 13 regular seasons at Rio Tinto Stadium, the club has earned a third-best home record in the West since 2009. Bosting a 112-51-31, 387 points home record since 2009 to date.

FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 5,881 minutes and have made 105 appearances in the past 22 matches during the 2021 season.

For the month of September, FC Dallas is 39-48-22 since 1996 and has a 0.459 winning percentage. Head coach Luchi Gonzalez has a 3-4-4 record (0.455 winning percentage) since 2019.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Jimmy Maurer (49)

Ricardo Pepi (45)

Franco Jara (40)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jimmy Maurer (49)

Bryan Acosta (47)

Bressan (41)

150 MLS STARTS

Ryan Hollingshead (141)

All-Time MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 129 Sporting Kansas City — 118 Columbus Crew — 112 D.C. United — 112 New York Red Bulls — 111 FC Dallas — 110