FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake game day info and lineup prediction

Sixth-place FC Dallas (6-4-6, 24 points) visits ninth-place Real Salt Lake SC (5-7-6, 21 points) tonight at 8:30PM CT. It’s the first and only meeting between the teams this season.
Gameday Social: #RSLvFCD
TV: 8:30PM on TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network
Streaming: 8:30PM CT on FCDallas.com/Stream, ESPN+ (outside of the DFW market)
Radio: 8PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish).
FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
Matt Hedges (injury) and Michael Barrios (yellow cards) are back. Santiago Mosquera is still out as is, obviously, Paxton Pomykal.
Coach Luchi Gonzalez mentioned on the Thursday media conference call that Bryan Acosta has a hamstring issue of (at that time) unknown severity… he’s now listed as out. That means Thiago Santos should be back in with Tanner Tessmann in the Acosta linking role.
The rest is pretty easy except for one spot, left wing. I’m going to go out on a limb and predict Coach G starts Jesus Ferreira on the wing.
Luchi really likes what Jesus brings to the game, witness how long Ferreira stayed in the Nashville game while playing some awkward positions. Luchi obviously thought Jesus was doing good things.
Feel free to call it squad rotation if that makes is easier to swallow.
So a 4-3-3 I think since Santos is in there but I wouldn’t mind if it’s more 4-2-3-1.
The only loan player not yet available is Francis Atuahene but he should be close. Nkosi Burgess and Eddie Munjoma are with North Texas. And given how big the NTX game is, I think Edwin Cerrillo and Thomas Roberts will be as well.
Bench Prediction:
Phelipe
Fafa Picault
Bressan
Johnny Nelson
Brandon Servania
Dante Sealy
Ricardo Pepi
Callum Montgomery
Ema Twumasi
On with the show…
More Game Info, Stats, and Bits
After a goal-filled September, FCD has hit a bit of a dry spell in front of goal registering three goals over six games. However, in its previous trip to Rio Tinto Stadium in 2019, FCD scored four goals over 90 minutes in a 4-2 victory—its highest-scoring away outing of the year. If history is anything to go by, Salt Lake City could be the place where Dallas’ attack bounces back.
FC Dallas all-time regular-season record against Real Salt Lake is 20-12-8 (60 GF, 46 GA). The team’s all-time away record in Salt Lake stands at 7-11-4 (26 GF, 33 GA). Last season, Dallas won 4-2 at Rio Tinto Stadium before drawing 0-0 at Toyota Stadium.
Real Salt Lake has had a stop-start 2020. While the team hasn’t won two games in a row, it also hasn’t gone more than four games without registering a victory. Last time out, it just snapped a three-game losing streak with 2-1 upset of the Portland Timbers at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday.
The teams met twice a season ago. Paxton Pomykal netted a pair of goals and Michael Barrios set up the other two as FC Dallas took a 4-2 win on March 30 at Rio Tinto Stadium; the teams reached a goalless draw July 27 at Toyota Stadium.
xG via ASN. FCD’s highest xG player in MLS is Franco Jara at 4.43, He’s 32nd. #2 is Michael Barrios who at 2.74 is 72nd. FCD as a team has a 21.87 xGF, that’s the 7th worst xGF in MLS (actually goals = 22). So it’s not the finishing, it’s the creation of good chances.
FC Dallas
- Injury Report:
- OUT: Paxton Pomykal (M) – hip injury
- OUT: Santiago Mosquera (M) – thigh/quad
- OUT: Bryan Acosta (M) – hamstring
- Suspended: None
- Suspended after next caution: Bressan (D)
- Suspended After Two Yellow Cards: Thiago Santos, Reto Ziegler
- International duty: None
Real Salt Lake
- Injury Report:
- OUT: Giuseppe Rossi (F) – undisclosed injury
- OUT: Chris Garcia (F) – undisclosed injury
- Suspended: None
- Suspended after next caution: Kyle Beckerman (M), Corey Baird (F), Pablo Ruiz (M), Aaron Herrera (D)
- Suspended After Two Yellow Cards: Donny Toia, Sam Johnson
- International duty: None
REFEREE: Alex Chilowicz.
AR1 (bench): Jeremy Hanson;
AR2 (opposite): Benjamin Hall-Volpenhein;
4th: Michael Radchuk;
VAR: Alejandro Mariscal;
AVAR: TBD
Chilowicz MLS Career:
38 games
FC/gm: 24.6
Y/gm: 3.7
R: 6
pens: 13
YOUNGEST TO SCORE A GOAL IN MLS HISTORY
|1
|Freddy Adu
|DC
|14 years, 320 days
|2
|Gianluca Busio
|KC
|16 years, 142 days
|3
|Jesus Ferreira
|DAL
|16 years, 161 days
YOUNGEST IN COMBINED AGE TO SCORE/ASSIST ON GOAL
|DATE
|GOAL
|AGE
|ASSIST
|AGE
|10/18/2020
|Christian Torres
|16.186
|Mahala Opoku
|19.097
|5/28/2005
|Eddie Gaven
|18.215
|Michael Bradley
|17.301
|5/12/2002
|Santino Quaranta
|17.210
|Bobby Convey
|18.350
|5/21/2005
|Eddie Gaven
|18.208
|Tim Ward
|18.082
|9/9/2020
|Ricardo Pepi
|17.244
|Bryan Reynolds
|19.073
Team Leaders
REAL SALT LAKE
G: 8 Kreilach
A: 5 Chang
SHT: 41 Kreilach
SOG: 17 Kreilach
FC: 30 Glad
FS: 27 Kreilach
OF: 6 Baird
C: 5 Glad
E: 1 Beckerman/Martinez
FC DALLAS
G: 5 Jara
A: 3 Barrios
SHT: 27 Jara
SOG: 15 Jara
FC: 33 Thiago Santos
FS: 38 Thiago Santos
OF: 7 Jara
C: 6 Thiago Santos
E: 1 Acosta
Season Goal Leaders
|RSL
|FC Dallas
|Damir Kreilach
|7
|Franco Jara
|5
|Justin Meram
|3
|Santiago Mosquera
|4
|Albert Rusnák
|2
|Ricardo Pepi
|2
|Corey Baird
|2
|Zdenek Ondrasek
|2
|Reto Ziegler
|2
|Ryan Hollingshead
|2
Season Stats
|RSL
|FCD
|18
|Games Played
|17
|5
|Wins
|6
|7
|Losses
|5
|6
|Draws
|6
|24
|Goals
|22
|29
|Goals Conceded
|20
|155
|Shots
|162
|71
|Shots on Target
|77
|251
|Fouls committed
|207
|178
|Fouls suffered
|217
|25
|Offside
|23
|95
|Corners
|88
CURRENT REAL SALT LAKE GOALS
VS. FC DALLAS
Kyle Beckerman – 3
Justin Meram – 2
Albert Rusnak – 1
Marcelo Silva – 1
CURRENT FC DALLAS GOALS
VS. REAL SALT LAKE
Jesus Ferreira -2
Matt Hedges -2
Paxton Pomykal – 2
This season, FC Dallas is tied for 17th in the league with 22 goals in 17
matches while Real Salt Lake is tied for 14th with 24 goals in 18 matches,
including 14 goals scored at home.
Real Salt Lake is second in the league with 10 goals scored in the final 15 minutes of the match.
FC Dallas is tied for ninth in the league and second in the Western
Conference with 20 goals conceded (1.18 GAA) in 2020. Real Salt Lake is
tied for 16th in the league with 29 goals allowed in 18 matches (1.61 GAA).
FC Dallas (6-4-6) has a .875 winning percentage (6-0-2 record) when
scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-5-1 record (.083 winning
percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2020.
Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 24-24-16 in the month of
October with a 0.500 winning percentage. In matches played on the road in Oct, FC Dallas is 6-19-7 and has a 0.297 winning percentage.
FCD’s Jimmy Maurer is 11th in the league with a 1.05 goals-against average
(GAA), while Real Salt Lake’s Andrew Putna is 28th in the league with a
1.83 GAA.
Maurer also ranks fourth among goalkeepers with more than 10
appearances with a 77.4 save percentage, saving 41 out of 53 shots faced.
Maurer has recorded four shutouts this season, while Putna has three in 12
appearances.
Since 2015, FCD is 70-5-17 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.895 winning percentage and 71-3-12 when
scoring at least two goals.
When Michael Barrios scores or assists, FC Dallas is 37-9-10 in regular-season league games. FC Dallas is 19-3-4 when Barrios scores.
50 FC DALLAS REGULAR SEASON APPEARANCES
Jesús Ferreira (49)
ASSISTS
Jason Kreis — 65
Oscar Pareja — 47
Mauro Diaz — 44
Michael Barrios — 42
PENALTY-KICK GOALS
Mauro Diaz — 10
Kenny Cooper — 9
Reto Ziegler — 8
Jorge Rodriguez — 7