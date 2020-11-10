FC Dallas at Portland set for November 22nd

Major League Soccer has announced the schedule for the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs including FC Dallas’ first-round match up with the Portland Timbers.
Los Toros will travel to face the Timbers on November 22, kickoff is scheduled for 9 pm CT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
Here is the rest of the schedule should FC Dallas advance.
Western Conference Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 1
9 or 10 p.m. Western Conference Semifinal
(FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports)
Wednesday, Dec. 2
9 or 10 p.m. Western Conference Semifinal
(FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports)
Conference Finals
TBD which one is which.
Sunday, Dec. 6
3 p.m. ABC/ESPN Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports
6:30 p.m. FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN, TVA Sports
2020 MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 12
8 p.m. FOX, UniMás//TUDN, TSN, TVA Sports