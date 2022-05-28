FC Dallas at Orlando City – Lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (6-3-4, 22 pts) faces 3rd in the East Orlando City (6-4-3, 21 pts) tonight at Exploria Stadium in Orlando Florida. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm CT.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm CT.

Local stream fcdallas.com/stream

Out of Market Stream ESPN+.

TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) beginning at 6:30 pm.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 6:15 pm.

Spanish: 1270AM, starting at 6:30 pm CT.

Lineup Prediction

With plenty of time to train this week, we think Coach Nico Estevez will lean back into his first XI as there’s no need to rotate. There are positions in close competition though. If FCD hadn’t lost two straight we might be more inclined to go with a few of the rotation players who performed fairly well.

Alan Velasco is cleared so he has a good chance to be back in.

Brandon Servania is being challenged by Tsiki Ntsabeleng, we would prefer to see Servania.

Facundo Quignon and Edwin Cerrillo is another spot that is tight with Coach Nico often making the choice on tactics. Facundo has been playing really well and it’s a road game anyway so we’ll stick with him for now.

Ema Twumasi should, we think, keep his right back spot. Did Nkosi Tafari do enough to stay on with Matt Hedges presumably back? We’ll say no, for now.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas XI at Orlando City, May 28, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Joshué Quiñónez

Nkosi Tafari

Franco Jara

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Edwin Cerrillo

Nanu

Eddie Munjoma

Jader Obrian

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT: None

Orlando City

OUT:

Antonio Carlos (Left Thigh),

Benji Michel (Right Lower Leg),

Silvester van der Water (Left Lower Leg)

SUSPENSION:

César Araújo (Red Card),

Rodrigo Schlegel (Red Card)

Good grief, that’s a lot… and Orlando played a mid-week US Open cup game too.

Officials

REF: Marcos DeOliveira

AR1: Jose Da Silva

AR2: Jennifer Garner

4TH: Matt Thompson

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Diego Blas

DeOliveira MLS Stats

69 games

3.65 Yellow cards / game,

9 Reds,

19 penalties,

25.64 Fouls / game

Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignment for FC Dallas at Orlando City, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

FC Dallas, along with Houston Dynamo and Austin FC, will be wearing patches to honor the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde Remembrance Patch Uvalde Jersey Mockup.

Images courtesy MLS.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 6-3-4 (22 points – 3rd in West)

6-3-4 (22 points – 3rd in West) ORL record : 6-4-2 (21 points – 3rd in East)

: 6-4-2 (21 points – 3rd in East) FCD vs. ORL all-time : 3-1-2 (8 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)

: 3-1-2 (8 goals scored, 2 goals conceded) FCD vs. ORL all-time away: 1-1-1 (2 goals scored, 2 goal conceded)

More Game Info

This will be the first meeting between Orlando and Dallas since a scoreless draw in September 2020. Orlando has won one of the six MLS meetings.

Paul Arriola has scored in four straight MLS matches, becoming just the second FC Dallas player to do so in the last decade (Maxi Urruti – 3 times).

Mauricio Pereyra extended his own Club-record on

Wednesday night, tallying his 29th assist in all competitions on Facundo Torres’ extra time finish against Inter Miami CF.

Since the start of the season, 17 of FC Dallas‘ 21 MLS goals have been scored by Americans.

FC Dallas has scored in its last six games, scoring 11 goals in that run and making it the club’s longest consecutively goal-scoring streak since Oct. 21, 2021 to Feb. 26, 2022.

Since 2015, FCD is 83-9-22 when scoring first.

FC Dallas is 1-3-0 in games decided by one goal in 2022.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Edwin Cerrillo — (48)

Jáder Obrian — (45)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira — (94)

100 MLS STARTS

Paul Arriola — (94)

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 134 Sporting Kansas City — 120 New York Red Bulls — 120 D.C. United— 114 Columbus Crew — 113 FC Dallas — 111