FC Dallas at Orlando City – Lineup prediction and game info

3rd in the West FC Dallas (6-3-4, 22 pts) faces 3rd in the East Orlando City (6-4-3, 21 pts) tonight at Exploria Stadium in Orlando Florida. Kickoff is at 6:30 pm CT.
Broadcast Info
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 6:30 pm CT.
Local stream fcdallas.com/stream
Out of Market Stream ESPN+.
TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) beginning at 6:30 pm.
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 6:15 pm.
Spanish: 1270AM, starting at 6:30 pm CT.
Lineup Prediction
With plenty of time to train this week, we think Coach Nico Estevez will lean back into his first XI as there’s no need to rotate. There are positions in close competition though. If FCD hadn’t lost two straight we might be more inclined to go with a few of the rotation players who performed fairly well.
Alan Velasco is cleared so he has a good chance to be back in.
Brandon Servania is being challenged by Tsiki Ntsabeleng, we would prefer to see Servania.
Facundo Quignon and Edwin Cerrillo is another spot that is tight with Coach Nico often making the choice on tactics. Facundo has been playing really well and it’s a road game anyway so we’ll stick with him for now.
Ema Twumasi should, we think, keep his right back spot. Did Nkosi Tafari do enough to stay on with Matt Hedges presumably back? We’ll say no, for now.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Joshué Quiñónez
Nkosi Tafari
Franco Jara
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Edwin Cerrillo
Nanu
Eddie Munjoma
Jader Obrian
MLS Injury Report
FC Dallas
OUT: None
Orlando City
OUT:
Antonio Carlos (Left Thigh),
Benji Michel (Right Lower Leg),
Silvester van der Water (Left Lower Leg)
SUSPENSION:
César Araújo (Red Card),
Rodrigo Schlegel (Red Card)
Good grief, that’s a lot… and Orlando played a mid-week US Open cup game too.
Officials
REF: Marcos DeOliveira
AR1: Jose Da Silva
AR2: Jennifer Garner
4TH: Matt Thompson
VAR: Daniel Radford
AVAR: Diego Blas
DeOliveira MLS Stats
69 games
3.65 Yellow cards / game,
9 Reds,
19 penalties,
25.64 Fouls / game
Kit Assignments
FC Dallas, along with Houston Dynamo and Austin FC, will be wearing patches to honor the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Images courtesy MLS.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 6-3-4 (22 points – 3rd in West)
- ORL record: 6-4-2 (21 points – 3rd in East)
- FCD vs. ORL all-time: 3-1-2 (8 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. ORL all-time away: 1-1-1 (2 goals scored, 2 goal conceded)
More Game Info
This will be the first meeting between Orlando and Dallas since a scoreless draw in September 2020. Orlando has won one of the six MLS meetings.
Paul Arriola has scored in four straight MLS matches, becoming just the second FC Dallas player to do so in the last decade (Maxi Urruti – 3 times).
Mauricio Pereyra extended his own Club-record on
Wednesday night, tallying his 29th assist in all competitions on Facundo Torres’ extra time finish against Inter Miami CF.
Since the start of the season, 17 of FC Dallas‘ 21 MLS goals have been scored by Americans.
FC Dallas has scored in its last six games, scoring 11 goals in that run and making it the club’s longest consecutively goal-scoring streak since Oct. 21, 2021 to Feb. 26, 2022.
Since 2015, FCD is 83-9-22 when scoring first.
FC Dallas is 1-3-0 in games decided by one goal in 2022.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Edwin Cerrillo — (48)
Jáder Obrian — (45)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Jesús Ferreira — (94)
100 MLS STARTS
Paul Arriola — (94)
ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 134
- Sporting Kansas City — 120
- New York Red Bulls — 120
- D.C. United— 114
- Columbus Crew — 113
- FC Dallas — 111