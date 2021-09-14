FC Dallas at NYCFC – lineup prediction and game info

Eleventh-place FC Dallas (6-9-8, 26 points) visits fourth-place New York City FC (10-8-4, 34 points) tonight at 6:30 pm CT.

It’s the first and only meeting between the teams this season.

Buzz’s FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With such a short turnaround, Coach Luchi Gonzalez will want to make one or two changes. Goach G is also dealing with a few injuries.

WIth Franco Jara hurt, Ricardo Pepi is, even more, a lock to start… as if he wasn’t already right?

The only real change in the front attacking four should be Szabolcs Schön. He should be plenty rested and Jáder Obrian has been sub-par. Bottom line, Schön makes players around him better, Obrain doesn’t.

Even with 3 games in a week, I think Facundo Quignon keeps his spot although if it’s going well he’s a guy who might get subbed out early to help with the 3-game load. Brandon Servania has been excellent of late so I don’t think Bryan Acosta gets that spot back yet.

Ryan Hollingshead is still listed as out so Ema Twumasi will continue at left back – where he was excellent last game – and Justin Che will stay at right back.

With Matt Hedges still improving after his return from injury, combined with the heavy load, I think Nkosi Tafari should step back into the team. Based on what I saw last week, I don’t think Bressan is back involved yet.

Jimmy Maurer traveled with the team and is listed as “questionable,” which means he likely can play, which means he can (and should) start.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Bryan Acosta

Edwin Cerrillo

Eddie Munjoma

Kalil ElMedkhar

Matt Hedges

Freddy Vargas

Jader Obrian

Andres Ricaurte

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Johnny Nelson (back surgery)

: Johnny Nelson (back surgery) OUT : Bressan (shoulder)

: Bressan (shoulder) OUT : Franco Jara (rib)

: Franco Jara (rib) OUT : Ryan Hollingshead (foot)

: Ryan Hollingshead (foot) QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Maurer (thigh)

New York City FC

OUT : Santiago Rodriguez (undisclosed injury)

: Santiago Rodriguez (undisclosed injury) QUESTIONABLE: Heber (knee)

Suspensions

SUSPENDED:

NYC:

Valentin Castellanos (caution accumulation; through Sept. 15);

Alfredo Morales (red card, through Sept. 15)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

NYC: Nicolas Acevedo, James Sands …

DAL: Matt Hedges, Jader Obrian

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

NYC: Maxime Chanot, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Alfredo Morales …

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo, Szabolcs Schon, Ema Twumasi

Officials

REFEREE: Joseph Dickerson.

AR1 (bench): Claudiu Badea;

AR2 (opposite): Gjovalin Bori;

4th: Ismail Elfath;

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez;

AVAR: Jose da Silva

More Game Info

Tuesday’s match will take place at Red Bull Arena – home of the New York Redbulls – instead of NYCFC’s Yankee Stadium due to a scheduling conflict.

FC Dallas has a 1-1-3 (7 goals for, 8 goals against) all-time regular-season record against NYCFC. The club’s all-time away record against NYC is 0-1-1 (3 goals for, 5 goals against).

The club’s leading scorer is Valentin Castellanos with 11 goals and seven assists but he is suspended for this match as is Alfredo Morales.

FC Dallas is 0-4-0 (W-L-T) in matches played on September 14. [How odd.]

FC Dallas is tied for 10th in the league with 33 goals scored, while New York City FC is tied for third with 38 goals scored.

Ricardo Pepi is tied for third in the Golden Boot race with 12 goals scored (3 GWG) and is the highest-scoring American in the league and one of four players with three multi-goal games.

Hungarian winger Szabolcs Schön leads FC Dallas with six assists

FC Dallas is 24th in the league with 37 goals allowed, while the New York City FC is tied for fourth with 24 goals conceded.

FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari leads the team (ranks forth in MLS) with 104 clearances, averaging 6.29 clearances per game.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Jimmy Maurer (49)

Ricardo Pepi (46)

Franco Jara (41)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jimmy Maurer (49)

Bryan Acosta (47)

Bressan (41)

Season Name Games Goals 2008 Kenny Cooper 30 18 1999 Jason Kreis 32 18 2009 Jeff Cunningham 28 17 2000 Ariel Graziani 24 15 2006 Carlos Ruiz 27 13 2002 Jason Kreis 27 13 1996 Jason Kreis 31 13 2017 Maxi Urruti 32 12 2004 Eddie Johnson 26 12 1997 Dante Washington 30 12 2021 Ricardo Pepi 22 12