FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (3-1-2, 11 pts) travels to New York to the on the 3rd in the East Red Bulls (3-2-1, 10 pts) at 6 pm CT.
TV and Radio
TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 6 pm CT.
TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) in Spanish.
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 5:30 pm.
Spanish Radio:1270AM, starting at 6 pm CT.
Lineup Prediction
FCD has three games this week and Coach Nico Esteves is for sure working some load management magic. So is this the game he rotates in players and rests someone? Honestly, I have no idea. I haven’t figured out his patterns on that kind of thing yet. But hypothetically, it’s possible.
So for now, I’ll just go with this game in isolation and I would expect, potentially, just one possible change from the normal XI and that’s for injury reasons as Nanu is questionable.
Bench?
Maurer
Obrian
Ntsabeleng
Jara
Tafari
ElMedkhar
Quignon
Quiñónez
Nanu (Munjoma if Nanu is out)
Injury Report
FC Dallas
QUESTIONABLE:
Nanu (left hamstring strain)
New York Red Bulls
OUT
Andres Reyes (foot)
Wiki Carmona (foot)
Caden Clark (knee)
Cameron Harper (quad)
Serge Ngoma (hamstring)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 3-1-2 (11 points – 5th in West)
- NYRB record: 3-2-1 (10 points – 3rd in East)
- FCD vs. NYRB all-time: 17-23-6 (64 goals scored, 69 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. NYRB all-time home: 8-13-2 (30 goals scored, 37 goal conceded)
Officials
REF: Fotis Bazakos
AR1: Corey Rockwell
AR2: Lyes Arfa
4TH: Silviu Petrescu
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR: Fabio Tovar
More Game Info
The Red Bulls have lost only one of their last 14 matches against FC Dallas (W9 D4, including playoffs) dating back to August 2009.
Dallas is winless in its last eight road games (D4 L4), last recording an away win at Austin last August.
After scoring two of the three goals against Colorado on Saturday, Jesús Ferreira has been involved in six of FC Dallas’ last seven goals (5 goals, 1 assist).
Ferreira is the fifth player with multiple goals in consecutive starts for Dallas, something no player has done in three consecutive starts in team history.
FC Dallas has allowed just four goals in its first six matches this season, equaling its second-best defensive start to a campaign. Dallas allowed just two goals through five matches in the 1999 season.
The FC Dallas defense has only conceded four goals in six matches this season making them third in the league and first in the Western Conference with the least amount of goals allowed.
Since 2014, the Red Bulls have accumulated 426 points, which is the second-most in MLS in that timespan.
New York have not lost to FC Dallas at home since May 24, 2006 (7-0-1).
Since Red Bull Arena opened in 2010, the Red Bulls lead the league with the most home wins in MLS and have the most points.
Since 2015, New York is 94-20-25 when scoring the first goal of the match.
Since 2015, FCD is 81-8-22 when scoring first.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Edwin Cerrillo — (42)
50 MLS STARTS
Paxton Pomykal — (47)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paul Arriola — (94)
ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 133
- Sporting Kansas City — 120
- New York Red Bulls — 117
- Columbus Crew — 113
- D.C. United— 114
- FC Dallas — 110