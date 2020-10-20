FC Dallas at Nashville SC game day info and lineup prediction

Sixth-place FC Dallas (6-4-6, 24 points) visits ninth-place Nashville SC (5-6-6, 21 points) tonight at 7:30PM CT. It’s the third of four meetings between the teams this season.
Game Info
TV: 7:30PM on FOX Sports 1
Streaming: 7:30PM CT on FOX Sports Go App, FOXSportsGo.com
Radio: 7PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)
FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
Matt Hedges, Santiago Mosquera, and Paxton Pomykal are on the injury list and are out. Edwin Cerrillo has a knock according to Luchi Gonzalez. Michael Barrios is suspended for yellow card accumulation.
Ricardo Pepi is an option at right wing – as is Dante Sealy in theory – but I’m going to predict Coach G goes with his security blanket, Jesus Ferreira. Look for him to play a narrow style creating room for Bryan Reynolds to overload wide.
Nkosi Burgess and Eddie Munjoma are down with NTX for the rest of the season. Cerrillo, as mentioned above, picked up a knock.
Ema Twumasi and Callum Montgomery are back, out of quarantine, and active… so both are available. Twumasi at either wing and emergency right back. Montgomery at center back.
Bench Prediction:
Phelipe
Johnny Nelson
Brandon Servania
Thiago Santos
Thomas Roberts
Dante Sealy
Ricardo Pepi
Callum Montgomery
Ema Twumasi
More Game Info, Stats, and Bits
Homegrown midfielder Tanner Tessmann has started in five of Dallas’ six wins so far this year. Tessmann typically plays as the linking-8 in Luchi’s three-man midfield but lined up as the defensive anchor in place of Thiago Santos against SKC, albeit in more of a double-pivot.
Defender Ryan Hollingshead has scored two in his last six outings and is providing that crucial scoring threat from the left flank once again.
FC Dallas will be looking for some redemption after facing Nashville in back-to-back games at Toyota Stadium in their first action after the COVID-19 season postponement. Nashville got the better of FCD in the first game after substitute David Accam scored a late winner to hand the expansion side its first-ever MLS win. The rematch ended in a scoreless stalemate meaning Dallas took just one point over the two games.
FC Dallas all-time regular season record against Nashville stands at 0-1-1 (0 goals scored, 1 against). Today’s game mark’s the first time Dallas will play Nashville away at Nissan Stadium.
Nashville SC is one of two expansion teams that joined MLS beginning with the 2020 season. Nashville (legally no, but basically) previously competed in the USL Championship, the second tier of the American soccer pyramid.
Nashville SC gained a fifth result in the last six matches, rolling to a 3-1 win against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Stadium on Oct. 14. Hany Mukhtar netted a pair of goals, the first two-goal game in the club’s MLS history, one coming directly from an immaculate free kick, as Nashville scored three goals in the opening 23 minutes. Mukhtar was named MLS Player of the Week.
Against Houston, the usual 4-2-3-1 was dropped for a 3-4-3 type shape (or 3-5-2). So look for that again as well.
FC Dallas returned to victory for the first time in five matches, getting the game’s only goal for a win against Sporting Kansas City on Oct. 14 at Toyota Stadium. Ryan Hollingshead scored the lone goal just before the halftime interval, his second of the season.
FC Dallas
- Injury Report:
- OUT: Paxton Pomykal (M) – hip surgury
- OUT: Santiago Mosquera (M) – thigh
- OUT: Matt Hedges (D) – hamstring
- Suspended: Michael Barrios (M)
- Suspended after next caution: None
- Suspended after two yellow cards: Bressan, Thiago Santos
- International duty: None
Nashville SC
- Injury Report:
- OUT: Ken Tribbett (D) – calf injury
- OUT: David Accam (M) – undisclosed injury
- OUT: Dom Badji (M) – undisclosed injury
- OUT: Hany Mukhtar (M) – undisclosed injury
- Suspended: None
- Suspended after next caution: None
- Suspended after two yellow cards: None
- International duty: None
Officials
- Referee: Silviu Petrescu
- Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Walter Heatherly
- 4th Official: David Gantar
- VAR: Drew Fischer
Team Leaders
NASHVILLE SC
G: 3 Mukhtar
A: 4 McCarty
SHT: 30 Leal/Mukhtar
SOG: 15 Leal
FC: 24 Leal
FS: 35 Godoy
OF: 7 Badji
C: 6 Lovitz
E: 1 Johnston
FC DALLAS
G: 5 Jara
A: 3 Barrios
SHT: 26 Barrios
SOG: 15 Jara
FC: 33 Thiago Santos
FS: 38 Thiago Santos
OF: 6 Jara
C: 6 Thiago Santos
E: 1 Acosta
CURRENT NASHVILLE SC GOALS
VS. FC DALLAS (1-0-1)
David Accam – 3
Dominique Badji – 2
Jalil Anibaba – 1
Abu Danladi – 1
CURRENT FC DALLAS GOALS
VS. NASHVILLE SC
None.
Season Goal Leaders
|Nashville SC
|FC Dallas
|Hany Mukhtar
|3
|Franco Jara
|5
|Abu Danladi
|2
|Santiago Mosquera
|4
|Walker Zimmerman
|2
|Ricardo Pepi
|2
|Daniel Ríos
|2
|Zdenek Ondrasek
|2
|6 Tied
|1
|Reto Ziegler
|2
|Ryan Hollingshead
|2
Season Stats
|Nashville SC
|FC Dallas
|17
|Games Played
|16
|5
|Wins
|6
|6
|Losses
|4
|6
|Draws
|6
|15
|Goals
|22
|17
|Goals Conceded
|17
|158
|Shots
|154
|71
|Shots on Target
|75
|225
|Fouls committed
|197
|194
|Fouls suffered
|200
|18
|Offside
|20
|76
|Corners
|86
Since returning to play on Aug. 12, Nashville SC is unbeaten at Nissan Stadium, owning a 3W-0L-3D record. In those six matches, Nashville has
outscored their opponents 8-4.
On Oct. 11 Nashville SC Captain Dax McCarty appeared in his 400th MLS match including regular season and post-season appearances. McCarty has appeared in 377 regular-season matches and 23 playoff appearances. McCarty’s 377-appearances puts him tied for 7th all-time in MLS history for outfield players along with San Jose Earthquakes forward Chris Wondolowski. McCarty’s next appearance will tie him for 6th all-time with Steve Ralston. McCarty currently leads Nashville in assists with four.
This season, FC Dallas is tied for 17th in the league with 22 goals in 16
matches while Nashville SC ranks 25th with 15 goals in 17 matches,
including 9 goals at home.
FC Dallas is tied for fourth in the league and first in the Western Conference, with 17 goals conceded (1.06 GAA) in 2020. Nashville SC is tied for fourth in the league with 17 goals allowed in 17 matches (1.00 GAA).
FC Dallas (6-4-6) has a .875 winning percentage (6-0-2 record) when
scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-4-1 record (.100 winning
percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2020.
FCD’s Jimmy Maurer is tied for second in the league with a 0.86 goals against average (GAA), while Nashville’s Joe Willis is tied for eighth in
the league with a 1.00 GAA.
Maurer is also first among goalkeepers with more than 10 appearances with a 80.9 saves percentage, saving 38 out of 47 shots faced.
Willis ranks fifth in the league with 53 saves in 17 matches and leads the league with Eloy Room and Andre Blake in shutouts (7).
Since 1996, FC Dallas has a 9-12-4 record in its first match on the road
against MLS teams.
FC Dallas and Nashville SC have a 3-3-0 record and 0.500 winning
percentage in games decided by one goal.
Since 2015, FCD is 70-5-17 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.895 winning percentage and 71-3-12 when
scoring at least two goals.
50 FC DALLAS REGULAR SEASON APPEARANCES
Jesús Ferreira (48)
PENALTY-KICK GOALS
Mauro Diaz — 10
Kenny Cooper — 9
Reto Ziegler — 8