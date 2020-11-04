FC Dallas at Nashville SC – game day info and lineup prediction

Sixth-place FC Dallas (8-5-7, 31 points) visits seventh-place Nashville SC (7-6-8, 29 points) on Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 PM CT.

It’s the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season.

Game Info

Gameday Social: #NSHvFCD

TV: 7:30PM on FOX Sports Southwest and the FCDTV Network

Streaming: 7:30PM on FOX Sports Go App, FOXSportsGo.com, FCDallas.com/Stream, ESPN+ (outside of the DFW market)

Radio: 7:00PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and1270AM (Spanish),

Lineup Prediction

You remember last game when I talked about a coach preaching results and good play? How a lineup playing well tends to keep their spots?

Well, that’s still true.

So yes, I’m again saying Bressan and Jesus Ferreira should keep their starting spot. So yes, again, Reto Ziegler will be on the bench and Andres Ricaurte will again be the linking-8.

FC Dallas XI prediction at Nashville SC on November 4, 2020.

Nkosi Burgess and Eddie Munjoma cleared quarantine after their North Texas SC run but I don’t anticipate either on the bench. Santiago Mosquera returned last game. Thomas Roberts is out of the country for a trial.

Bench Prediction:

Phelipe

Santiago Mosquera

Johnny Nelson

Brandon Servania

Reto Ziegler

Tanner Tessmann

Ricardo Pepi

Edwin Cerrillo

Ema Twumasi

On with the show…

More Game Info, Stats, and Bits

FC Dallas is currently in sixth place in the Western Conference with 1.55 points per game (ppg), the metric which will decide playoff seeding instead of overall points. If Dallas is able to leapfrog LAFC (1.55 ppg) and Minnesota United (1.58 ppg) to finish in fourth place, the team would clinch a home playoff game instead of going on the road in the first round.



Newcomer Franco Jara is on track to be FC Dallas’ top scorer for the 2020 season. Jara has found the net in each of Dallas’ last two games and will look to increase his tally with two games remaining. Last season, Jesús Ferreira finished as FCD’s leading scorer with eight goals.



FC Dallas’ all-time record against Nashville is 0-2-1 (0 goals for, 4 against). FCD traveled to face the expansion side on October 20, falling 3-0 in its first-ever trip to Nissan Stadium. Wednesday’s game will be the fourth and final time the teams face off this regular season.



Nashville SC is one of two expansion teams that joined MLS beginning with the 2020 season. The club is currently in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points and has clinched a berth to the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

FC Dallas

Injury Report: OUT: Paxton Pomykal (M) – hip injury OUT: Bryan Acosta (M) – undisclosed injury (hamstring IIRC)

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: Bressan (D), Thiago Santos (M)

Bressan (D), Thiago Santos (M) Suspended After Two Yellow Cards: Reto Ziegler, Franco Jara

Reto Ziegler, Franco Jara International duty: None

Nashville SC

Injury Report: OUT: Ken Tribbett (D) – calf injury OUT: David Accam (M) – undisclosed injury OUT: Dom Badji (M) – undisclosed injury OUT: Abu Danladi (F) – undisclosed injury

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: None

None Suspended After Two Yellow Cards: Anibal Godoy, Daniel Lovitz

Anibal Godoy, Daniel Lovitz International duty: None

Series Matchup at Nashville SC

This is the first all-time meeting between Nashville SC and FC Dallas at Nissan Stadium.

Officials

Referee : Marcos de Oliveira

: Marcos de Oliveira Assistant Referees : Andrew Bigelow, Brooke Mayo

: Andrew Bigelow, Brooke Mayo 4th Official : Robert Sibiga

: Robert Sibiga VAR: Drew Fischer

Team Leaders

NASHVILLE SC

G: 4 Rios

A: 4 Leal/McCarty

SHT: 38 Leal

SOG: 18 Leal

FC: 29 Leal

FS: 44 Godoy

OF: 7 Badji

C: 6 Lovitz

E: 1 Johnston

FC DALLAS

G: 7 Jara

A: 3 Barrios

SHT: 34 Jara

SOG: 19 Jara

FC: 40 Thiago Santos

FS: 41 Thiago Santos

OF: 11 Jara

C: 7 Thiago Santos

E: 1 Acosta

CURRENT NASHVILLE SC GOALS

VS. FC DALLAS



David Accam – 3

Dominique Badji – 2

Jalil Anibaba – 1

Randall Leal – 1

Jhonder Cadiz – 1

Abu Danladi – 1

Daniel Rios – 1

CURRENT FC DALLAS GOALS

VS. NASHVILLE SC

None

Season Goal Leaders

Nashville SC FC Dallas Daniel Ríos 4 Franco Jara 7 Randall Leal 3 Santiago Mosquera 4 Hany Mukhtar 3 Ryan Hollingshead 3 Walker Zimmerman 3 Fabrice-Jean Picault 3

Season Stats

Nashville SC FC Dallas 21 Games Played 20 7 Wins 8 6 Losses 5 8 Draws 7 21 Goals 27 19 Goals Conceded 21 195 Shots 189 88 Shots on Target 94 282 Fouls committed 236 240 Fouls suffered 253 24 Offside 28 92 Corners 99

Since returning to play on Aug. 12, Nashville SC is unbeaten at Nissan Stadium, owning a 4W-0L-5D record. In those nine matches, Nashville has outscored their opponents 13-6.

Nashville owns a record of 7-W-2L-3D when scoring the first goal of the match.

MLS ALL-TIME LEADER IN GAMES PLAYED

OTFIELD PLAYERS[REGULAR SEASON]

No. Player GP

Brad Davis 392 Drew Moor 387 Dax McCarty 381

(All three players listed were traded away by FC Dallas.)

MLS ALL-TIME LEADER IN MINUTES PLAYED

OUTFIELD PLAYERS[REGULAR SEASON]

No. Player Minutes Played

Bobby Boswell 32,222 Dax McCarty 30,914

This season, FC Dallas is tied for 16th in the league with 27 goals in 20

matches while Nashville is 25th with 21 goals in 21 matches, including 14

goals scored at home.

Ryan Hollingshead and Franco Jara are tied for fourth in the league along with 12 other players with three game-winning goals.

Michael Barrios is tied for fifth in the league along with eight other players with three game-winning assists.

FC Dallas is tied for fourth in the league and first in the Western Conference

with 21 goals conceded (1.05 GAA).

Nashville SC is second in the league with 19 goals allowed in 21 matches (0.90 GAA) and have only conceded eight goals at home.

FC Dallas (8-5-7) has a 0.889 winning percentage (7-0-2 record) when scoring the first goal of the match and a 1-5-1 record (0.214 winning percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2020.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer is tied for fourth in the league, along with Nashville’s

Joe Willis, with a 0.90 goals against average (GAA).

Maurer ranks first among goalkeepers with more than 10 appearances with a 79.7 saves percentage, saving 51 out of 64 shots faced, and has recorded six shutouts this season (tied for fifth in the league).

Willis has appeared in all 21 matches for Nashville and is tied for fourth in the league in appearances, starts and minutes played. He leads the league with nine shutouts and is sixth in the league with 62 saves.

FC Dallas and Nashville SC have a 4-3-0 record and 0.571 winning percentage in games decided by one goal.

Since 2015, FCD is 71-5-17 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.898 winning percentage and 73-3-12 when

scoring at least two goals.

MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 126 Sporting Kansas City — 111 New York Red Bulls — 110 Columbus Crew SC — 110 D.C. United — 110 FC Dallas — 107

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Jesús Ferreira (40)

ASSISTS

Jason Kreis — 65

Oscar Pareja — 47

Michael Barrios — 44

Mauro Diaz — 44