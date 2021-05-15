FC Dallas at Minessota United FC – lineup prediction and game info

Tenth-place FC Dallas (1-1-2, 5 points) travels to face 13th-place Minnesota United FC (1-4-0, 3 points) today at 7:00PM CT. It’s the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

Gameday Social: #MINvDAL

TV: 7:00PM on TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network

Streaming: 7:00PM on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 7:00PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 99.1FM (Spanish)

Lineup Prediction

With Matt Hedges back and the team being on the road, I’m predicting a return to the 3-4-3. Jimmy Maurer should return in goal too as he is back to health despite being listed as questionable. Coach Luchi Gonzalez will probably go with the veteran Franco Jara over Ricardo Pepi.

Given the game is on the road I think a look at what happened in San Jose is a good reference point.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas starting XI prediction for the game at Minnesota United FC on May 15, 2021.

I would actually be delighted to be wrong about this. The three-man backline in my mind needs three mids in front and Andres Ricaurte is playing some fantastic soccer right now. If Coach Gonzalez would shift to a 3-5-2 with Ricaurte in the hole behind Jara and Jader Obrian that would by far be my preference.

Let’s call this one a hope rather than a prediction. Even if it’s a shape Coach G hasn’t really used.

A hypothetical 3-5-2 lineup for FC Dallas.

Bench Prediction

Phelipe

Edwin Cerrillo

Szabolcs Schön

Johnny Nelson

Ema Twumasi

Paxton Pomykal

Dante Sealy

Ricardo Pepi

Nicky Hernandez

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Jesus Ferreira (shoulder)

: Jesus Ferreira (shoulder) OUT : Kyle Zobeck (quad strain)

: Kyle Zobeck (quad strain) OUT : Nkosi Tafari (quad strain)

: Nkosi Tafari (quad strain) QUESTIONABLE: Jimmy Maurer (shoulder)

Minnesota United FC

OUT : Ike Opara (undisclosed)

: Ike Opara (undisclosed) OUT : Bakeye Dibassy (left thigh)

: Bakeye Dibassy (left thigh) OUT : Niko Hansen (left thigh)

: Niko Hansen (left thigh) QUESTIONABLE : Nabi Kibunguchy (concussion)

: Nabi Kibunguchy (concussion) QUESTIONABLE: Juan Agudelo (right thigh)

Kit Matchup

MLS Kit Matchup FC Dallas at Minnesota United FC. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Ted Unkel.

AR1 (bench): Peter Manikowski;

AR2 (opposite): Chantal Boudreau;

4th: Matthew Corrigan;

VAR: Ricardo Salazar;

AVAR: Diego Blas

Unkel MLS Career: 109 games;

FC/gm: 23.6;

Y/gm: 4.0;

R: 34;

pens: 54

More Game Info

Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota United offers FC Dallas a chance to get its first road win of 2021.

MNUFC won for the first time in five starts in 2021, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC by the game’s

only goal at Allianz Field on Wednesday evening.

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

MNUFC 4 wins, 15 goals …

FC Dallas 5 wins, 16 goals …

Ties 0

AT MINNESOTA:

MNUFC 4 wins, 11 goals …

FC Dallas 1 win, 4 goals …

Ties 0

The teams met three times a season ago, with the home team winning all three.

Jacori Hayes played for FC Dallas from 2017 to 2019. He also played for the club’s USL League One squad, North

Texas FC. Callum Montogomery was traded to Minnesota United ahead of the 2021 season from FC Dallas.

FC Dallas has conceded five goals the past four games, tied for 11th in the league (1.25 GAA), with three goals allowed in the second half.

Minnesota United (2.00 GAA) is tied with FC Cincinnati for 26th in the league with 10 goals allowed in four games, with seven goals allowed in the second half.

Luchi Gonzalez has a 1-4-2 record and 0.286 winning percentage during May.

Since 2015, FCD is 73-5-17 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.899 winning percentage and 74-3-12 when scoring at least two goals.

FC Dallas has 108 MLS regular-season wins all-time on the road. Dallas was the fourth team to pass the century mark behind LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew SC, and D.C. United.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (42)

Bryan Acosta (41)

Bressan (40)

3rd Degree the Podcast #110