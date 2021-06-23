FC Dallas at LAFC – Line up prediction and game info

FC Dallas 1-3-4 (7 pts., 13th in West) at LAFC 2-3-3 (9 pts., 9th in West)
TV
(English): TXA21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 9:30 PM CT.
Spanish on Estrella TV 29 (KMPX-29).
ONLINE: fcdallas.com/stream and ESPN+.
LISTEN
English: FCDallas.com/Radio hosted by Tyler Kern.
Spanish: Zona MX 99.1FM, starting at 9:30PM CT.
Buzz’s Starting XI Prediction
As usual, I tried to put myself into Luchi’s mindset. I noticed from the photos on social media that Bressan traveled as did Justin Che. With Nkosi Tafari the 3rd choice right now that didn’t make sense.
Then I thought… Luchi… on the road… 3 at the back.
Dang it.
I also think Ricardo Pepi played well enough to start again, Jesus Ferreira was influential when he came in, it might be too much for Paxton Pomykal to play three games in a week, and the last time FCD played with three at the back Coach Gonzalez made sure to have the extra mid in the middle… and this is what I came up with.
I know. I don’t like it either.
That gives me the following bench:
Phelipe
Andres Ricaurte
Franco Jara
Paxton Pomykal
Edwin Cerrillo
Tanner Tessmann
Justin Che
Ema Twumasi
Freddy Vargas
Game Info & Stats
FC Dallas Player Availability Report
- OUT: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)
- OUT: Matt Hedges (hip)
- OUT: Szabolcs Schön (international duty)
Los Angeles Football Club Player Availability Report
- OUT: Kwadwo Opoku (left knee)
- OUT: Erik Duenas (right ankle)
- OUT: Diego Palacios (international duty)
- OUT: Brian Rodriguez (international duty)
- Questionable: Mark‐Anthony Kaye (L Glute)
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS
DAL: Bressan, Andres Ricuarte, Franco Jara
Kit Assignments
Officials
REFEREE: Rosendo Mendoza.
AR1 (bench): Eric Weisbrod;
AR2 (opposite): Apolinar Mariscal;
4th: Alex Chilowicz;
VAR: Timothy Ford;
AVAR: Fabio Tovar
Mendoza MLS Career:
16 games;
FC/gm: 23.6;
Y/gm: 2.7;
R: 2;
pens: 4
More Game Info
LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:
LAFC 1 win, 5 goals …
FC Dallas 1 win, 4 goals …
Ties 2
AT BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM:
LAFC 1 win, 3 goals …
FC Dallas 0 wins, 1 goal …
Ties 1
Since 1996, FC Dallas has an overall record of 45-38-24 during the month of June with a 0.533 winning percentage.
FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez has a 2-1-3 record and 0.583 winning percentage during June.
FC Dallas is tied in 16th in the league with four other teams with 12 goals allowed through eight matches, while LAFC is tied for 12th with 10 goals conceded through eight matches.
LAFC leads the league with five goals allowed in the first 15 minutes of the second half while FC Dallas has conceded the most goals in the league in the final 15 minutes of the first half (4).
LAFC is also one of three teams with only one goal allowed in the first half but has also allowed nine goals in the second half.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.894 winning percentage and 74-3-13 when scoring at least two goals.
Since 2015, FCD is 73-5-17 when scoring first.
Since entering the league in 2018, LAFC holds the best home regular-season record in MLS with 112 points and losing just five matches (32‐16‐5, W‐D‐L).
Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi have combined to tally 142 total goals and assists for LAFC in MLS regular-season matches since 2018. Together, the duo has scored 97 goals, accounting for 47.7% of all MLS regular-season goals scored by the Black & Gold.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal (46)
Bryan Acosta (45)
Bressan (43)
ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 127
- Sporting Kansas City — 114
- Columbus Crew SC — 111
- D.C. United — 111
- New York Red Bulls — 110
- FC Dallas — 108
5 Comments
Do they still travel an extra player post-pandemic? Just because Che was in the pictures doesn’t mean he’s actually on the bench (or in the starting lineup for that matter).
I don’t know. But given how high they are on the kid I think he’s in the roster.
Buzz….nice to see you still got the fire going…..I used to follow your site back in the Burn days….nice to see the old domain still putting out good info to the 3rd degree…..I’m back….keep up the great work…
Thanks, Mark, welcome back!
I don’t like 3 at the back either, especially against LAFC. I understood the rationale earlier in the season without a true 6 (i.e., one of the CBs can step up and free the other two mids to roam further). I don’t think it’s a good idea, but I understand the idea. But does it even make sense with Quignon? If Quignon plays as a true 6 and not more as more of an 8, then don’t we have players on top of each other?