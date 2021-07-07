FC Dallas at LA Galaxy – Lineup prediction and game info

Twelfth-place FC Dallas (2-4-5, 11 points) visits third-place Los Angeles Galaxy (7-4-0, 21 points) tonight at 9:30 PM CT. It’s the first of three meetings between the teams this season.

TV: 9:30 PM on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English) and KMPX-29 (Spanish)

Streaming: 9:30 PM on FCDallas.com/Stream

Radio: 9:30 PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)

Buzz’s Lineup Prediction

Despite the tie against Vancouver, I don’t see a lot of things to suggest that Coach Luchi Gonzalez will change much of anything unless his hand is forced. One change might be Bryan Acosta. According to the FC Dallas travel photos, he’s with the team. The FCD game notes also don’t list him as out. But MLS does list him as out (see below).

If Acosta is out, I would expect Brandon Servania in his place.

I would also like Jader Obrian to sit, just as I did last week. But I don’t think he will.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at LA Galaxy, July 7, 2021.

Bench

Phelipe

Andres Ricaurte

Franco Jara

Paxton Pomykal

Edwin Cerrillo

Dante Sealy

Szabolcs Schön

Ema Twumasi

Brandon Servania (or Kalil Elmedkhar if Servania starts)

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)

: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain) OUT : Matt Hedges (hip)

: Matt Hedges (hip) OUT : Kyle Zobeck (quad)

: Kyle Zobeck (quad) OUT : Jose Martinez (thigh)

: Jose Martinez (thigh) OUT: Bryan Acosta (international duty)

LA Galaxy

OUT : Daniel Steres (undisclosed)

: Daniel Steres (undisclosed) OUT : Javier Hernandez (undisclosed)

: Javier Hernandez (undisclosed) OUT : Giancarlo Gonzalez (international duty)

: Giancarlo Gonzalez (international duty) OUT : Jonathan dos Santos (international duty)

: Jonathan dos Santos (international duty) OUT : Efrain Alvarez (international duty)

: Efrain Alvarez (international duty) OUT : Oneil Fisher (international duty)

: Oneil Fisher (international duty) SUSPENDED: Derrick Williams (through July 7)

Potential Suspensions

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

DAL: Bressan, Andres Ricuarte

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

DAL: Bryan Acosta, Franco Jara

Officials

REFEREE: Alan Kelly.

AR1 (bench): Jason White;

AR2 (opposite): Jeremy Kieso;

4th: Michael Radchuk;

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.;

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Kelly MLS Career:

136 games;

FC/gm: 24.2;

Y/gm: 3.3;

R: 18;

pens: 51

Kit Assignments

More Game Info

FC Dallas’ matchup with the Galaxy is the first of a three-game road trip. Dallas is currently 0-3-0 on its travels in 2021 but will have a chance to improve on that beginning Wednesday night.

Ricardo Pepi is the first player to score four straight goals (excluding own goals) for FC Dallas since Roland Lamah in May-June 2017.

FC Dallas’ all-time regular-season record against LA is 28-34-12 (105 GF, 126 GA).

Dallas’ away record against the club is 7-25-5 (38 GF, 74 GA).

FC Dallas is 1-3-2 (W-L-T) in matches played on July 7 with five matches played on the road.

FC Dallas had a 1-1-0 record in games decided by one goal in 2021, while LA Galaxy is 5-1-0 (0.833 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021.

Since 2015, FCD is 74-5-18 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.891 winning percentage and 75-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (49)

Bryan Acosta

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (44)

MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 128 Sporting Kansas City — 115 Columbus Crew SC — 111 D.C. United — 111 New York Red Bulls — 110 FC Dallas — 108