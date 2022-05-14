FC Dallas at LA Galaxy – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (5-1-4, 19 pts) travels to 3rd in the West LA Galaxy (6-3-1, 19 pts) tonight.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 9:30 pm CT.

Local stream at fcdallas.com/stream

Out of market stream on ESPN+.

TV (Spanish): Estrella TV (KMPX-29) at 9:30 pm CT.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio at 9 pm CT.

Spanish: Zona 99.1, starting at 9:30 pm CT

Lineup Prediction

As far as we can tell, the entire team traveled to California as they are heading to Vancouver from LA. These two games scream “rotation” although that’s possibly more for Wednesday than the game in LA.

We’re predicting the recent XI to hold form with the addition of Brandon Servania returning and a couple of late health and safety issues.

Still, we won’t be shocked to see more versus the Galaxy. Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Edwin Cerrillo, or Nanu are the most obvious options.

3rd Degree XI prediction for FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, May 14, 20220.

Bench Prediction

Antonio Carrera

Nanu

Eddie Munjoma

Joshué Quiñónez

Edwin Cerrillo

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Jader Obrian

Franco Jara

Szabolcs Schön

MLS Injury Report

LA Galaxy

OUT: Adam Saldaña (left ankle)

Adam Saldaña (left ankle) OUT : Jorge Villafaña (left knee)

: Jorge Villafaña (left knee) OUT: Víctor Vázquez (right upper leg)

FC Dallas

OUT : José Martínez (Health and Safety Protocols),

: José Martínez (Health and Safety Protocols), OUT: Maarten Paes (Health and Safety Protocols)

Kits

Kit assignments for FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, May 14, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Chris Penso

AR1: Ian Anderson

AR2: Meghan Mullen

4TH: Greg Dopka

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Penso MLS Stats

197 games

3.80 Yellows/game

55 Reds

77 pens,

23.75 Fous/game

More Game Info

FCD record: 5-1-4 (19 points – 4th in West)

5-1-4 (19 points – 4th in West) LAG record : 6-3-1 (19 points – 3rd in West)

: 6-3-1 (19 points – 3rd in West) FCD vs. LAG all-time : 29-35-13 (112 goals scored, 131 goals conceded)

: 29-35-13 (112 goals scored, 131 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAG all-time away: 7-26-6 (41 goals scored, 79 goals conceded)

The Galaxy have taken seven points from their last three home games against FC Dallas (W2 D1), including a win and a draw last season.

FC Dallas’ unbeaten run extended to eight matches (W5 D3) with a 2-0 win at home vs. Seattle Sounders on Saturday, May 7.

Jesús Ferreira has scored seven times in his first 10 games this season, including in the win on Saturday against Seattle. Only Jason Kreis (8 in 1999) has scored more goals in the first 10 games of a season in Dallas’ MLS history.

FC Dallas has yet to win a game on the road this season and is on a 10-match winless streak dating back to Sept. 4, 2021.

LA ranks tied for first in MLS alongside FC Dallas for the fewest goals allowed (7).

All-Time MLS HOME WINS

LA Galaxy — 235 FC Dallas — 229

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paul Arriola — (98)

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Edwin Cerrillo — (46)