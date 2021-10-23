FC Dallas at LA Galaxy – game info and lineup prediction

12th place FC Dallas travels to 5th place LA Galaxy tonight at 9 pm CT.

Game Info

KICKOFF: October 23 at 9:00 pm CT

LOCATION: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 69°F

HASHTAG: #LAvDAL



TV: UNIVISION/TUDN

RADIO: FCDALLAS.COM/RADIO: Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis

SPANISH RADIO: TUDN 1270AM: Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon

Buzz’s Lineup Prediction

Ricardo Pepi traveled and we think he will be back. His injury wasn’t that severe and he’s got things to prove to close the big transfer money. Phelipe is suspended, so we’ll go with Jimmy Maurer in net again.

Outside of that, we might now see a whole lot of changes from Coach Marco Ferruzzi. Chicharito is a tough mark with good movement, so perhaps Bressan in for Martinez to be paired with Matt Hedges?

I also think Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania are both playing really well and both should keep their spots. Facundo Quignon is still out anyway.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas lineup prediction at LA Galaxy, Oct 23, 2021.

Bench Prediction

Kyle Zobeck

Justin Che

Jose Martinez

Eddie Munjoma

Franco Jara

Andres Ricaurte

Bryan Acosta

Nkosi Tafari

Szabolcs Schon

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Beni Redžic (ankle sprain)

OUT: Johnny Nelson (back surgery)

OUT: Facundo Quignon (thigh injury)

LA Galaxy

Questionable: Jorge Villafaña

Suspensions

SUSPENDED: LA: Julian Araujo (caution accumulation; through Oct. 24)

SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:

LA: Nick DePuy …

DAL: Szabolcs Schon, Ema Twumasi

SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:

LA: Jonathan dos Santos, Jorge Villafana …

DAL: Matt Hedges, Jader Obrian, Bryan Acosta, Edwin Cerrillo

Officials

REFEREE: Baldomero Toledo.

AR1 (bench): Frank Anderson;

AR2 (opposite): Ian Anderson;

4th: Alex Chilowicz;

VAR: Kevin Stott;

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Toledo MLS Career:

300 games;

FC/gm: 25.3;

Y/gm: 3.5;

R: 105;

pens: 114

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, Oct 23, 2021. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Galaxy 35 wins (1 shootout), 129 goals …

FC Dallas 29 wins (1 shootout), 110 goals…

Ties 12

AT GALAXY:

Galaxy 26 wins (1 shootout), 77 goals …

FC Dallas 7 wins (1 shootout), 39 goals …

Ties 5

MOST GOALS AS A TEENAGER, SINGLE-SEASON

Player Goals Club Season Diego Fagundez 13 NE 2013 Ricardo Pepi 13 DAL 2021 Jozy Altidore 9 NYR 2007

Jesús Ferreira now has eight assists for the season, a single-season career-high.

Since 1996, FC Dallas is 26-25-18 and has a 0.507 winning percentage during the month of October.

FC Dallas is 15th in the league with 41 goals scored and 12th with 41 assists, while LA Galaxy is 10th in the league with 44 goals and tied for 15th with 38 assists.

FC Dallas has conceded the most goals (50) in the Western Conference, while LA Galaxy has allowed the sixth-most goals (46) in the Western Conference.

This season, FC Dallas has fielded 27 different lineups in 30 matches.

Since 2015, FCD is 78-7-19 when scoring first.

FC Dallas had a 2-7-0 record (0.222 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021, while LA Galaxy is 8-5-0 (0.615 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.861 winning percentage and 79-6-16 when scoring at least two goals.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer has a 4-10-6 record, has saved 61 out of 92 shots faced and has a 1.58 goals-against average (GAA) this season and Phelipe Megiolaro has a 2-4-4 record, has saved 36 out of 57 shots faced and has a 1.84 GAA.

LA Galaxy’s Jonathan Bond has a 12-10-5 record, has saved 112 out of 155 shots faced and has a 1.56 GAA.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Franco Jara (44)

Brandon Servania (40)

50 FC DALLAS STARTS

Bryan Acosta (49)

Bressan (43)

Paxton Pomykal (39)

150 MLS STARTS

Ryan Hollingshead (145)

ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 130 Sporting Kansas City — 119 New York Red Bulls — 114 D.C. United/Columbus Crew — 112 FC Dallas — 110