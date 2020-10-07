FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo game day info and lineup prediction

It’s always a little spicy when FC Dallas faces Houston. This one should be no different despite Houston’s place lower in the standings.

Sixth-place FC Dallas (5-3-6, 21 points) visits the 10th-place Houston Dynamo (3-5-7, 14 points) on tonight at 7PM CT at BBVA Stadium.

Game Info

TV: FOX Sports Southwest and the FCDTV Network. Coverage begins at 7PM CT.

ONLINE: The match will be streamed live on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com.

Radio

English: FCDallas.com/Radio hosted by Tyler Kern.

Spanish: 1270AM Dallas-Fort Worth.

Fox Sports Southwest Channels

Spectrum Dallas: 320

Spectrum Fort Worth: 32 & 776 (HD)

DirecTV: 676 (Sometimes 676-1 or 676-2)

AT&T U-Verse: 757 & 1757 (HD)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

With Santiago Mosquera still out injured, there’s no reason to think Coach Luchi Gonzalez won’t go with the exact same lineup as the last game. Coach Guchi has effectively stated his preferred XI based on the last two games. With no midweek game last week, there’s no need for rest. Yet.

4-3-3 of course, hopefully in the double-8 look.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas starting XI prediction at Houston Dynamo, October 7, 2020.

Bench Prediction:

Phelipe

Johnny Nelson

Bressan

Jesus Ferreira

Brandon Servania

Tanner Tessmann

Ricardo Pepi

Dante Sealy

Thomas Roberts.

If FCD gets a lead, I would expect Bressan to come on for an attacker and a shift to a 3-man backline – 3-4-3 or 3-5-2.

On with the show…

More Game Info, Stats, and Bits

The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Franco Jara hit for the winner to give FCD a 2-1 victory at Toyota Stadium on Sept. 12; the teams reached a goalless draw Aug. 21 at BBVA Stadium.

FC Dallas has won five of the 12 matches (with four draws) between the teams’ overall competitions at BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo haven’t won in Frisco since 2011, FCD winning the last three there.

The Dynamo haven’t won since its three-game win streak back in early September, a run spanning six games and includes their 2-1 loss to FCD in the previous derby. In its last outing, Houston fell 2-1 at home to Sporting KC.

Winger Michael Barrios is tied with Kenny Cooper for FC Dallas’ highest scorer in the Texas Derby with five goals all-time against the Dynamo. The ever-present Colombian scored his first goal of the season on Saturday against Columbus, ending a scoreless run of 13 games.

Defender Ryan Hollingshead arguably had his best game of the season so far in Dallas’ 2-2 stalemate with Columbus over the weekend. The 29-year-old UCLA product registered team-highs in clearances (4), tackles (3), and shots (3), earning a spot on the MLS Team of the Week bench for his troubles.

MLS Injury Report

Houston Dynamo

OUT: Michael Salazar (F) – right knee injury

QUESTIONABLE: Memo Rodriguez (M) – right thigh injury

FC Dallas

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (M) – hip injury

OUT: Santiago Mosquera (M) – thigh

Suspensions and Warnings

Houston Dynamo

Suspended: Maynor Figueroa (D), Matias Vera (M)

Suspended after next caution: Boniek Garcia (M), Memo Rodriguez (M)

Suspended after two cautions: Kiki Struna

International duty: None

FC Dallas

Suspended: None

Suspended after next caution: None

Suspended after two cautions: Michael Barrios, Thiago Santos

International duty: None

OFFICIALS

REFEREE: Ismail Elfath.

AR1 (bench): Jeremy Hanson;

AR2 (opposite): Jeffrey Greeson;

4th: Rosendo Mendoza;

VAR: Daniel Radford;

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Elfath MLS Career:

155 games;

FC/gm: 25.6;

Y/gm: 3.3;

R: 43;

pens: 49

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Dynamo 11 wins, 52 goals …

FC Dallas 12 wins, 58 goals …

Ties 14

AT HOUSTON:

Dynamo 8 wins, 30 goals …

FC Dallas 4 wins, 27 goals …

Ties 7

Team Leaders

DYNAMO

G: 5 Quintero

A: 8 Quintero

SHT: 37 Quintero

SOG: 16 Quintero

FC: 24 Vera

FS: 21 Vera

OF: 7 Quintero

C: 6 Struna

E: 1 Elis

FC DALLAS

G: 5 Jara

A: 3 Barrios

SHT: 22 Barrios

SOG: 11 Jara

FC: 30 Thiago Santos

FS: 37 Thiago Santos

OF: 6 Jara

C: 6 Thiago Santos

E: 1 Acosta

CURRENT DYNAMO GOALS VS. FC DALLAS

Mauro Manotas – 4

Memo Rodriguez – 2

Christian Ramirez – 1

Ronaldo Pena – 1

Michael Salazar – 1

CURRENT FC DALLAS GOALS VS. DYNAMO

Michael Barrios – 5

Ryan Hollingshead – 2

Santiago Mosquera – 2

Fafa Picault – 2

Reto Ziegler – 2

Jesus Ferreira – 1

Matt Hedges – 1

Franco Jara – 1

Andres Ricuarte – 1

Season Stats

Houston Dynamo FC Dallas 15 Games Played 14 3 Wins 5 5 Losses 3 7 Draws 6 22 Goals 21 26 Goals Conceded 15 155 Shots 121 78 Shots on Target 60 178 Fouls committed 173 163 Fouls suffered 177 28 Offside 18 71 Corners 65

Season Goal Leaders

Houston Dynamo FC Dallas Darwin Quintero 4 Franco Jara 5 Ariel Lassiter 2 Santiago Mosquera 4 Maynor Figueroa 2 Ricardo Pepi 2 Alberth Elis 2 Zdenek Ondrasek 2 Mauro Manotas 2 Reto Ziegler 2 Christian Ramirez 2 3-tied 1

This season, FC Dallas is tied for 13th in the league with 21 goals in 14

matches while Houston Dynamo is tied for 11th in the league with 22 goals

in 15 matches, including nine goals at home.

Houston’s Darwin Quintero is second in the league with eight assists and is tied for seventh in the league with 16 shots on goal.

FC Dallas is seventh in the league and ranks second in the Western the conference, with 15 goals conceded (1.07 GAA) in 2020, while the Dynamo rank 22nd with 26 goals allowed in 15 matches.

Dallas’ Thiago Santos leads the league with 134 duels won and Matt Hedges is tied for first with 17 blocks.

FC Dallas (5-3-6) has a .857 winning percentage (5-0-2 record) when

scoring the first goal of the match and a 0-3-1 record (.125 winning

percentage) when conceding the first goal in 2020.

FCD’s Jimmy Maurer is fourth in the league with a 0.83 goals against

average (GAA), while Houston’s Marko Maric ranks 26th in the league

with 1.73 GAA.

Maurer is also second among goalkeepers with more than five appearances with an 81.6 saves percentage, saving 31 out of 38 shots faced. Maric is third in the league with 49 saves in 15 matches.

FC Dallas has a 2-3-0 record and 0.400 winning percentage in games

decided by one goal, while Houston has a 1-3-0 record (.250 winning

percentage.

When Michael Barrios scores or assists, FC Dallas is 37-9-10 in regular-season league games. FC Dallas is 19-3-4 when Barrios scores.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.895 winning percentage and 71-3-12 when

scoring at least two goals.

Since 2015, FCD is 69-5-17 when scoring first.

50 FC DALLAS REGULAR SEASON APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira (46)

150 MLS STARTS

Michael Barrios (149)

PENALTY-KICK GOALS

Mauro Diaz — 10

Kenny Cooper — 9

Reto Ziegler — 8

Jorge Rodriguez — 7