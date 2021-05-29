FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids – lineup prediction and game info

Thirteenth-place FC Dallas (1-2-3, 6 points) visits fifth-place Colorado Rapids (3-2-1, 10 points) today at 8:00PM CT at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado. It’s the second of three meetings between the teams this season.

Lineup Prediction

When you consider the context of the roster Luchi Gonzalez has available, where they are in the season, and the improvement last week… I don’t think you see a lot of changes. There will, however, be one big change in the new 4-1-4-1 formation as Matt Hedges is out injured.

Bench Prediction

Colin Shutler

Kalil ElMedkhar

Johnny Nelson

Ema Twumasi

Paxton Pomykal

Ricardo Pepi

Thomas Roberts

Edwin Cerrillo

Beni Redzic

The reality is that’s pretty much every player available unless it turns out Szabolcs Schön hasn’t left town yet.

MLS Injury Report

FC Dallas

OUT : Jesus Ferreira (shoulder)

: Jesus Ferreira (shoulder) OUT : Kyle Zobeck (quad strain)

: Kyle Zobeck (quad strain) OUT : Nicky Hernandez (thigh injury)

: Nicky Hernandez (thigh injury) OUT : Phelipe (left thigh)

: Phelipe (left thigh) OUT : Matt Hedges (hip injury)

: Matt Hedges (hip injury) QUESTIONABLE: Nkosi Tafari (quad strain)

Colorado Rapids

OUT : Steven Beitashour (undisclosed injury)

: Steven Beitashour (undisclosed injury) QUESTIONABLE : Younes Namli (undisclosed injury)

: Younes Namli (undisclosed injury) QUESTIONABLE : Braian Galvan (undisclosed injury)

: Braian Galvan (undisclosed injury) QUESTIONABLE: Jonathan Lewis (undisclosed injury)

International Absences

COL: Kellyn Acosta (USA)

FC Dallas doesn’t list any but Szabolcs Schön was missing from training on Wednesday and might already be gone to the Euros.

Kit Matchup

It’s PrimeBlue Kit week, this year’s recycled adidas kit.

Kit matchup FC Dallas at Colorado Rapids, May 29, 2021.

Officials

REFEREE: Guido Gonzales Jr.

AR1 (bench): Andrew Bigelow;

AR2 (opposite): Claudiu Badea;

4th: Michael Radchuk;

VAR: Ricardo Salazar;

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Gonzales Jr MLS Career: 20 games;

FC/gm: 27.2;

Y/gm: 4.4;

R: 7;

pens: 6

More Game Info

LEAGUE HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Rapids 24 wins (1 shootout), 93 goals …

FC Dallas 34 wins (2 shootout), 117 goals…

Ties 18

AT COLORADO:

Rapids 16 wins (0 shootout), 52 goals …

FC Dallas 11 wins (0 shootout), 46 goals …

Ties 9

The Rapids have won the last two meetings in Commerce City, their first home wins in the series since

2013, a five-game home winless run; the teams had reached four consecutive 1-1 draws there.

Forward Franco Jara and defender Ryan Hollingshead became the sixth and seventh new goal scorers for FC Dallas this season after both found the net in a draw against Real Salt Lake on May 22. Dallas is second in MLS for its number of goal scorers, just behind the Portland Timbers with eight. FCD’s other goal scorers are Andrés Ricaurte, Bressan, Jader Obrian, Ricardo Pepi, and Dante Sealy.

Colorado has scored in 27 consecutive MLS matches at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park since Oct. 28, 2018, which is the longest active home scoring streak in MLS. The Rapids are 15-8-4 (W-L-D) and have outscored their opponents 58-44 in that span.

Michael Barrios has scored or assisted against every team in the Western Conference except Austin and Dallas.

Luchi Gonzalez has a 1-5-3 record and 0.278 winning percentage during May.

FC Dallas is tied for 11th place along with Inter Miami CF, New York Red Bulls, and Real Salt Lake with eight goals, while the Colorado Rapids are tied for seventh place with nine goals scored.

FC Dallas had a 0-1-0 record in games decided by one goal in 2021, while the Colorado Rapids currently have a 2-1-0 record (0.667 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021.

Since 2015, FCD is 73-5-17 when scoring first.

Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.894 winning percentage and 74-3-13 when scoring at least two goals.

50 FCD APPEARANCES

Paxton Pomykal (44)

Bryan Acosta (43)

Bressan (42)

MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 127

Sporting Kansas City — 114

Columbus Crew SC — 111

New York Red Bulls — 110

D.C. United — 110

FC Dallas — 108

