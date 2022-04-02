FC Dallas at Chicago Fire – lineup prediction and game info

The Brimstone Cup is up for grabs today as 5th in the West FC Dallas (2-1-1, 7 points) travels to Chicago to take on the 3rd place Fire (2-0-2, 8 points).
TV and Radio
TV (Spanish): TUDN and Univision beginning at 2:30PM CT.
Stream (English): MLS’s Twitter account.
English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio.
Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 2:30PM CT.
Lineup Prediction
No need to change anything with a good win and a week off. Paul Arriola seems to have an issue that held him out of the last US game, “left groin soreness”. So I’ll predict FCD either plays it safe and holds him out or he’s just not cleared to play at all.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Ema Twumasi
Facundo Quingnon
Nkosi Tafari
Franco Jara
Eddie Munjoma
Kalil ElMedkhar
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Szabolcs Schön (If he’s not back, then Beni Redzic or Paul Arriola although the latter would surprise me a bit.)
Injury Report
FC Dallas
NONE
Chicago Fire FC
OUT:
Jhon Durán (right ankle)
Officials
REF: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
AR1: Logan Brown
AR2: Jose Da Silva
4TH: Calin Radosav
VAR: Geoff Gamble
AVAR: Peter Manikowski
HEAD-TO-HEAD
- FCD record: 2-1-1 (7 points – 5th in West)
- CHI record: 2-0-2 (8 points – 3rd in East)
- FCD vs. CHI all-time: 22-4-17 (77 goals scored, 70 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. CHI all-time away: 8-13-2 (32 goals scored, 43 goal conceded)
Game Info
The Fire have won six of their last eight matches against FC Dallas, including the last five in a row at home.
Chicago has won five straight home matches against FC Dallas, dating back to May 23, 2012.
FC Dallas has won back-to-back games for the first time since late July 2021.
Jesús Ferreira was named to Major League Soccer Player of the Week after scoring his first MLS hat trick in 10 minutes, the fastest FC Dallas hat trick in club history, and an assist in FC Dallas 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday, March 19 at Toyota Stadium.
FC Dallas has a 8-13-2 record when visiting Chicago Fire with 31 goals scored and 42 goals against since 1998.
FC Dallas has scored a total of seven goals in the league tied for fifth with Philadelphia Union and has eight assists total tied for fourth with Columbus Crew.
50 MLS APPEARANCES
Brandon Servania — (48)
50 MLS STARTS
Marco Farfan — (48)
Paxton Pomykal — (46)
100 MLS APPEARANCES
Paul Arriola — (93)
ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 132
- Sporting Kansas City — 120
- New York Red Bulls — 117
- Columbus Crew — 113
- D.C. United— 114
- FC Dallas — 110