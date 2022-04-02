FC Dallas at Chicago Fire – lineup prediction and game info

The Brimstone Cup is up for grabs today as 5th in the West FC Dallas (2-1-1, 7 points) travels to Chicago to take on the 3rd place Fire (2-0-2, 8 points).

TV and Radio

TV (Spanish): TUDN and Univision beginning at 2:30PM CT.

Stream (English): MLS’s Twitter account.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio.

Spanish Radio: 1270AM, starting at 2:30PM CT.

Lineup Prediction

No need to change anything with a good win and a week off. Paul Arriola seems to have an issue that held him out of the last US game, “left groin soreness”. So I’ll predict FCD either plays it safe and holds him out or he’s just not cleared to play at all.

3rd Degree’s Prediction for the FCD starting XI at CHI on April 2.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Ema Twumasi

Facundo Quingnon

Nkosi Tafari

Franco Jara

Eddie Munjoma

Kalil ElMedkhar

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Szabolcs Schön (If he’s not back, then Beni Redzic or Paul Arriola although the latter would surprise me a bit.)

Injury Report

FC Dallas

NONE

Chicago Fire FC

OUT:

Jhon Durán (right ankle)

Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Chicago Fire, April 2, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

AR1: Logan Brown

AR2: Jose Da Silva

4TH: Calin Radosav

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Peter Manikowski

HEAD-TO-HEAD

FCD record: 2-1-1 (7 points – 5th in West)

2-1-1 (7 points – 5th in West) CHI record : 2-0-2 (8 points – 3rd in East)

: 2-0-2 (8 points – 3rd in East) FCD vs. CHI all-time : 22-4-17 (77 goals scored, 70 goals conceded)

: 22-4-17 (77 goals scored, 70 goals conceded) FCD vs. CHI all-time away: 8-13-2 (32 goals scored, 43 goal conceded)

Game Info

The Fire have won six of their last eight matches against FC Dallas, including the last five in a row at home.

Chicago has won five straight home matches against FC Dallas, dating back to May 23, 2012.

FC Dallas has won back-to-back games for the first time since late July 2021.

Jesús Ferreira was named to Major League Soccer Player of the Week after scoring his first MLS hat trick in 10 minutes, the fastest FC Dallas hat trick in club history, and an assist in FC Dallas 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday, March 19 at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas has a 8-13-2 record when visiting Chicago Fire with 31 goals scored and 42 goals against since 1998.

FC Dallas has scored a total of seven goals in the league tied for fifth with Philadelphia Union and has eight assists total tied for fourth with Columbus Crew.

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Brandon Servania — (48)

50 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan — (48)

Paxton Pomykal — (46)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Paul Arriola — (93)

ALL-TIME MLS ROAD WINS

LA Galaxy — 132 Sporting Kansas City — 120 New York Red Bulls — 117 Columbus Crew — 113 D.C. United— 114 FC Dallas — 110