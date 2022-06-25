FC Dallas at Austin FC – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (25 pts, 7-4-4) travels to Austin to take on 3rd in the West Austin FC (27 pts, 8-4-3) at 8 pm central time tonight at Q2.

Broadcast Info

TV (English): TXA 21 and the FCDTV Network.

Steam Local: fcdallas.com/stream

Stream out of Marker: ESPN+.

English Radio: FCDallas.com/Radio

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM

Lineup Prediction

FC Dallas has lost 3 of the last 4, but it still feels like the starting X is pretty set. There are not a lot of players on the bench who can legit challenge to start. Nkosi Tafari, Jader Obrian, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Nanu, and Edwin Cerrillo are all in the rotation but are they in for a start? I can’t think of a time I’ve felt a coach was this locked in on an XI.

Center Back is a problem. Matt Hedges missed a game but did travel for this one. Jose Martinez had to sub out last game with a knock but seems to be ok. Nkosi Tafari is questionable with a calf contusion, Joshué Quiñónez is out with an ankle sprain, and Lucas Bartlett is out with a rib fracture.

I didn’t think Facundo Quingnon was very good last game but the coach usually likes him on the road. On the other hand, he’s started 3 straight in this mini-swoon. So I will pick Cerrillo just to change something and almost certainly be wrong.

Feeling the need that something change, it won’t shock me to see Nanu either. Not that Ema Twumasi has been poor but sometimes a coach might change things just to change things. Although I hope not.

3rd Degree’s prediction for the FC Dallas starting XI at Austin FC, June 25, 2022.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Nkosi Tafari (Questionable but traveled)

Jader Obrian

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nanu

Facundo Quingnon

Beni Redzic

Franco Jara

Eddie Munjoma

MLS Injury Report

Dallas

OUT: Lucas Bartlett (rib fracture)

OUT: Joshué Quiñónez (ankle sprain)

QUESTIONABLE: Nkosi Tafari (calf contusion)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Antonio Carrera

Austin FC

OUT: Freddy Kleemann (L ACL)

OUT: Jhojan Valencia (R Meniscus)

Discipline Report

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW:

Dallas: Marco Farfan, Facundo Quignon, Alan Velasco

Austin: Dani Pereira, Jhojan Valencia

MLS Kit Assignments

The MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at Austin FC on June 25, 2022. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Andrew Bigelow

AR2: Ian McKay

4TH: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Malik Badawi

AVAR: Tom Supple

Champman Regular Season

208 games

3.75 Yellows / game

47 Reds

87 pens

22.38 Fouls / game

Other Game Info

Head to Head

FCD record: 7-4-4 (25 points – 4th in West)

7-4-4 (25 points – 4th in West) ATX record : 8-4-3 (27 points – 3rd in West)

: 8-4-3 (27 points – 3rd in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time : 3-0-0 (9 goals scored, 4 goals conceded)

: 3-0-0 (9 goals scored, 4 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX all-time away: 1-0-0 (5 goals scored, 3 goal conceded)

FC Dallas won all three meetings against Austin in their new Texas rival’s inaugural MLS season, outscoring them 9-4 in those games.

FC Dallas has won two of its last three away matches.

Jesús Ferreira scored four goals in three games against Austin FC last season, finding the net at least once in all three games. The last FC Dallas player to score in four straight matches against a single opponent was Michel against Seattle in 2013-14.

Since the start of the season, 17 of FC Dallas‘ 24 MLS goals have been scored by Americans.

Maarten Paes has only conceded 12 goals throughout 13 games since the start of his MLS career and is third in the league amongst starting goalkeepers with a 0.92 GAA (behind Philadelphia’s Andre Blake and NYCFC’s Sean Johnson).

Since April 30, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have contributed with a total of 10 goals and four assists. Ferreira has four goals and three assists, while Arriola have six goals and one assist.

Austin FC currently ranks second in the league in goals (29) and first in assists (33). Sebastián Driussi leads the team with eight goals while Diego Fagúndez leads the team wtih seven assists.

FC Dallas claimed Copa Tejas–a fan-driven competition between the Texas teams–in 2021 after defeating Austin FC, 2-1, on Oct. 30.

This match is Austin’s only MLS home match in a seven-week stretch.

In the 32 games after Sebastian Driussi’s arrival, Austin FC is averaging 1.53 goals per game.

Austin FC is unbeaten (7-2-0) in its last nine matches in which Driussi has scored.

Diego Fagundez is the second youngest MLS player to join the 50 goal, 50 assists club last season. (26 years, 263 days).

Approaching Milestones

50 MLS APPEARANCES

Jáder Obrian — (47)

100 MLS APPEARANCES

Jesús Ferreira — (96)

100 MLS STARTS

Paul Arriola — (96)

300 MLS APPEARANCES

Matt Hedges — (294)