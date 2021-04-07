FC Dallas announces local Spanish-language broadcast

FC Dallas announced on Tuesday that Estrella Media will serve as the club’s official Spanish-language TV partner for the 2021 and 2022 seasons in the Dallas/Fort Worth market.

In addition to airing all locally televised FC Dallas matches, EstrellaTV Deportes’ production team will also produce a 30-minute pre and postgame show for each FC Dallas local game broadcast and a halftime show.

Despite FCD’s claim in their press materials that this is their first-ever Spanish-language broadcast package, the Burn had a Spanish-language deal with the local Telemundo affiliate for regular-season games.

“Estrella Media and its KMPX-29 TV station team are going to be terrific partners and we’re excited to welcome them to the FC Dallas family,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “We’re thrilled to add a Spanish-language telecast to our existing broadcast package to provide a range of viewing options for our fans in the Dallas/Fort Worth market.”

“We are enthusiastic about partnering with FC Dallas and expanding our sports coverage in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Estrella Media’s community is passionate about soccer and we are honored to be able to bring this important MLS franchise to our audience,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media, Inc. “We also look forward to bringing the excitement of the matches to our Dallas audience through innovative pre and post-match shows and halftime coverage that will immerse the audience into the game-day experience.”

The EstrellaTV Deportes team for the Spanish-language telecasts will be shared between several veteran sports newscasters, such as Francisco X. Rivera, Claudio “El Emperador” Suarez and Martin “El Pulpo” Zuñiga, to name a few.

EstrellaTV KMPX-29 is also available on Channel 29 on major cable carriers such as Spectrum (Charter), DISH, DIRECTV and Uverse.

Details surrounding FC Dallas’ 2021 English TV broadcasts, radio broadcasts and talent assignments will be released soon.

KMPX 29 official Spanish TV broadcast partner of FC Dallas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)