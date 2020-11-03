FC Dallas and North Texas SC Roster Rankings – Nov. 3, 2020

North Texas SC finished 3rd in USL League One and FC Dallas just extended its season. That of course means, above all else, it’s time to fit in another roster ranking.

As always we are looking at all 46 players under a professional contract with FC Dallas and North Texas SC and power ranking them. We take into account who’s played well, who’s played at all, who Luchi is full of praise for, who our colleagues in the media are writing about, and who the fans are talking about.

FRISCO, TX – MARCH 07: Ryan Hollingshead directs traffic during the MLS game between FC Dallas and Montreal Impact on March 7, 2020, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Starting XI:

1 (-) Andres Ricaurte

High: 1 | Low: 21 Probably FCD’s most important player, although it’s close. Moved to a deep-lying, playmaking-8 position and I liked him even better. – Buzz 2 (+2) Matt Hedges

High: 1 | Low: 7 A spell with Reto Ziegler and Bressan at the back reminded us all of how important Matty Hedges is to FC Dallas. – Dan 3 (-) Bryan Reynolds

High: 3 | Low: 20 He’s become the most important part of the FC Dallas offense. When he’s getting forward the whole thing works. When he sits back, FCD is static and predictable. – Buzz 4 (+3) Ryan Hollingshead

High: 4 | Low: 12 Another goal against Miami – scoring the winning goal in each of FCD’s previous three wins – and a strong performance on both sides of the ball. Ho’head is in perfect form heading for the playoffs. – Dan 5 (+1) Michael Barrios

High: 2 | Low: 7 Barrios is, mostly, back on form. Is he as good as last year? No. Is he on the downhill at 29? Time will tell. – Buzz 6 (-1) Thiago Santos

High: 1 | Low: 6 Mixed up his passing patterns to great effect while targeted by Houston. He’s just struggling with the two-a-week aspect. – Dan 7 (+1) Jimmy Maurer

High: 3 | Low: 21 Solid, steady, fantastic communicator. Not the athlete Jesse was but he excels in other areas. “Allstate” indeed (I’m gonna make this nickname happen!). – Buzz 8 (+1) Franco Jara

High: 4 | Low: 18 A pair of goals and a much more confident striker. He’s looking more lively, chasing loose balls that he maybe wasn’t a few weeks ago. – Dan 9 (-7) Reto Ziegler

High: 2 | Low: 13 Missed a game for Covid proximity and the team didn’t miss a beat. Bressan held his spot, will that continue? – Buzz 10 (+2) Bressan

High: 9 | Low: 17 Looked terrible alongside Ziegler but didn’t miss a beat in place of Ziegler. FCD needs more athleticism at center back but he may have helped free up $800k in salary in the shorter term. – Dan 11 (+2) Fafa Picault

High: 8 | Low: 16 A stunning performance against Houston with 2 goals and an assist. Now do it again. (In other words, consistency is an issue.) – Buzz

Ema Twumasi in training at ESPN Wide World of Sports (MLS Communications)

In The Mix:

12 (-1) Tanner Tessmann

High: 6 | Low: 19 First choice off the bench with his versatility in the midfield. – Dan 13 (+2) Jesus Ferreira

High: 10 | Low: 17 His high positioning as an off-striker against Houston made the offense click. Sometimes it’s about the best set of XI players and not the best XI players. – Buzz 14 (-) Santiago Mosquera

High: 14 | Low: 31 Back from injury, but Picault may have finally done enough to make Santi the second choice. – Dan 15 (-5) Bryan Acosta

High: 7 | Low: 15 Got hurt, missed games. Has Ricaurte replaced him in the team as the linking-8? – Buzz 16 (+1) Johnny Nelson

High: 13 | Low: 22 His build play and timing in getting forward has come on leaps and bounds. Unlucky not to get an assist against Houston – Dan 17 (-1) Ricardo Pepi

High: 9 | Low: 17 Not challenging for a starting spot, Pepi remains a late game sub only. That’s fine… for now. – Buzz 18 (+9) Ema Twumasi

High: 18 | Low: 27 Making sub appearances ahead of Dante Sealy since his return. – Dan 19 (-1) Brandon Servania

High: 14 | Low: 19 He’s fallen behind Acosta and Tessmann… and now maybe Ricaurte too. He needs a spark. – Buzz 20 (-1) Thomas Roberts

High: 19 | Low: 29 Played the best game of his career in the NTX finale but hasn’t made the FCD 18 of late. – Dan

Coach Eric Quill has a few words with Eddie MUnjoma following the season final 2-1 North Texas SC win over Tormenta FC, October 25, 2020. (Jacob Simmons, 3rd Degree)

Second Team:

21 (-1) Callum Montgomery

High: 12 | Low: 21 Hasn’t gotten a sniff since his return from SAFC. This winter is going to be huge for him one way or another because Nkosi is progressing. – Buzz 22 (+1) Phelipe Megiolaro

High: 21 | Low: 22 We still know nothing about his game other than being a Brazil U-23. – Dan 23 (+7) Eddie Munjoma

High: 23 | Low: 39 Fantastic showing with North Texas. So good he should now be in the 2021 FCD mix as Reynolds back up. – Buzz 24 (+1) Nkosi Burgess

High: 24 | Low: 33 Impressed for North Texas SC and just today returned to FCD practice with Eddie Munjoma and Justin Che – Dan 25 (-3) Dante Sealy

High: 20 | Low: 28 Has slipped down the rotation since Twumasi’s return. No longer getting minutes. – Buzz 26 (-3) Arturo Rodriguez

High: 22 | Low: 33 If half-season awards were a thing, Arturo is NTX’s MVP. But what is the next step? – Dan 27 (-3) Kyle Zobeck

High: 15 | Low: 27 Entrenched as 3rd choice once again. Will he ride out the career here as 3rd? – Buzz 28 (-2) Edwin Cerrillo

High: 23 | Low: 37 Got some FCD minutes but Cerrillo is firmly behind a fit Acosta, Ricaurte, Tessmann, and Servania even as a 6. He’ll be looking to grow with NTX next year. – Dan 29 (-1) Nicky Hernandez

High: 28 | Low: 33 Terrific signing. He should get a real look for FCD in 2021, but linking-8 is a crowded position. – Buzz 30 (+1) Justin Che

High: 31 | Low: 31 Played all bar the final 13 minutes of North Texas SC’s season. Experienced his first session with the first team as a Homegrown this morning. The future is bright. – Dan 31 (+1) Carlos Avilez

High: 31 | Low: 43 Entrenched as the NTX #1 can he challenge Zobeck for FCD 3rd? So far he has not. – Buzz 32 (+2) Alex Bruce

High: 30 | Low: 42 Battled through injuries to finish the season strong-ish. He’ll be looking to recover and go again in ‘21. – Dan

North Texas’ Derek Waldeck crosses the ball in the USL League One match between North Texas SC and Union Omaha. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve:

33 (-4) Ronaldo Damus

High: 27 | Low: 38 2020 was a step back for Damus. He needs a loan and a new challenge. I don’t think it’s going to happen with FCD in MLS. – Buzz 34 (+3) Derek Waldeck

High: 37 | Low: 45 A long shot from the beginning, he’s developed his technical side massively, but MLS may be a step too far. – Dan 35 (-) Alisson

High: 33 | Low: 43 Solid and steady, a great piece for NTX. But far too static and immobile for MLS. – Buzz 36 (-3) Gibran Rayo

High: 30 | Low: 42 Incredibly gifted but needs to put it together. Two sub appearances in the last two games as Eddie Munjoma played on the wing instead. – Dan 37 (+1) Imanol Almaguer

High: 34 | Low: 44 Missed was too much of 2020 and didn’t progress. – Buzz 38 (+1) Francis Atuahene

High: 18 | Low: 39 We spoke about Twumasi pulling ahead a year ago while both were in danger of losing their place at FCD. Ema is getting minutes and Francis must be considering his next move. – Dan 39 (-3) Brecc Evans

High: 30 | Low: 39 Saying 2020 was a rough year is being kind because Evans took a step back with his performance. The injuries didn’t help. – Buzz 40 (+1) David Rodriguez

High: 33 | Low: 41 D.Rod regressed, sitting for the final two games and not even making the bench frequently before that. – Dan 41 (-1) Juan Manuel Alvarez

High: 26 | Low: 44 Injuries derailed his promise. The window is probably closed at 24 years of age as he was outplayed by Nicky Hernandez. – Buzz 42 (-) Luis Zamudio

High: 32 | Low: 42 Second choice keeper for North Texas and surely not likely to be back. – Dan 43 (-) Philip Ponder

High: 43 | Low: 46 A bench player at this time. Probably not in the long term plans. – Buzz 44 (-) Pedrinho

High: 44 | Low: 47 Other than his dozen names, by far the most forgettable signing for NTX not even reaching 60 mins across the season. – Dan 45 (-) Paxton Pomykal

High: 2 | Low: 45 Out for the year. – Buzz 46 (-) Pablo Aranguiz

High: 23 | Low: 48 A broken foot seemed to quell the whispers of European interest. – Dan

Two of the team’s USL loanees won the week. Ema Twumasi returned from Austin Bold to immediately win minutes off the bench for FC Dallas. The Ghanaian winger climbs nine spots, two ahead of Eddie Munjoma.

Munjoma, along with Nkosi Burgess, only got a short run with North Texas SC but both impressed with goals and their defensive output. Ryan Hollingshead talked up Munjoma on a recent media call, and he’s the clear favorite to inherit the starting right back spot whenever Big Bad Bryan gets sold.

At the other end, it’s another seven place move as Reto Ziegler takes a tumble. After having to quarantine due to indirect contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Ziegler didn’t walk back into the starting lineup as you’d expect. Bressan gave a good account of himself and could spell the end of the Swiss’ time in Dallas.