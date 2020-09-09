FC Dallas adds MLS pool goalkeeper Charlie Lyon for two games

Just hours before they were set to face Minnesota United, FC Dallas announced that the club has added MLS league pool goalkeeper Charlie Lyon to the club’s roster for tonight’s road match against Minnesota United at Allianz Field.

Lyon will also be added to the roster for FCD’s match on Saturday’s against the Houston Dynamo (September 12th).

With first choice Jimmy Maurer injured (calf), new keeper Phelipe in quarantine, and Carlos Avilez down with North Texas – and unable to return without a long quarantine – FCD needed a keeper for the bench.

According to FC Dallas, Lyon has cleared all MLS health and safety protocol guidelines and undergone the same COVID-19 testing procedures as all other players in the organization since his arrival to the club on September 4.

Lyon, 28, was selected 75th overall by Seattle Sounders FC in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft selection after spending four years at Marquette University. He appeared in 42 games while on loan for Tacoma Defiance during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and 31 appearances for Orange County SC.



Lyon joined LAFC for its inaugural MLS campaign in 2018 and became an MLS league pool goalkeeper last season.

Full name: Charlie Lyon

Pronunciation: lion

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: April 10, 1992 (28 years old)

Hometown: St. Charles, Illinois

Birthplace: St. Charles, Illinois

Height: 6-2

Weight: 215 lbs.

College: Marquette University

Citizenship: USA