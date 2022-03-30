FC Dallas Academy U17s for the 2022 Generation adidas Cup

As we move down the age bracket, the FCD U17s Academy side will be playing in the 2022 Generation adidas Cup and not the Dallas Cup.

As of yet, I don’t have an official roster for the GA Cup, so I’ll list the players I have who could be eligible and if I get the official roster I will come back make an edit.

FC Dallas Academy U17s

Coach: Matias Asorey

Bracket Unknown: Paired against Crew SC, St Louis SC, and Club Tijuana.

As I mentioned with the U19s, a bunch of 2005s – who are U17s by year – play up with the 19s and many have been rostered for the Dallas Cup. But, since these are two separate tournaments, the 2005s can all be listed for the U17s as well. They can cross back and forth between the U17s and U19s.

So don’t be shocked if FCD stacks some of the 2005s with the 2006s in the U17s for the GA Cup to make a run at winning it. It’s always been a Cup they have wanted to lift.

Who to Watch

In addition to the 2005s I listed in the U19 article, here are a few 2006s to keep an eye on.

Jared Salazar – 2006, Attacking mid. Playmaker, string-puller. Heavily favors the left foot. NTX camp this spring. He’s got bags of skill, I would like him to influence games a little more but he’s a big talent.

Malachi Molina – 2006, Outside back or wing with potential. I think his pro future is at outside back. Similar genre to Bryan Reynolds if Mal’s progression continues. He played the entire FCD first-team scrimmage last Friday.

Nayrobi Vargas – 2006, big intimidating 9. Days he’s on, he’s unstoppable. Lots of raw ability, another player that might be massive if he gets it all together.

Julian Eyestone – 2006, 6’6″ keeper. NTX and FC Dallas training. Big upside and top-tier talent. Very athletic for his size. Sometimes US U17s.

Anthony Ramirez – 2006, Attacking mid or wing. A profile like Jesus Ferreira. Frequent Mexico YNT callups. Bounces between North Texas, U19s, U17s, Mexico YNT, and even FC Dallas camp when it opened this spring. My current “please sign him to a Homegrown contract” player in the Academy.

Ale Urzua – 2006, linking mid. FC Dallas and North Texas training, NTX scrimmages. For me, the most consistent top-end performer of the primary U17 players. Always delivers with a great engine and range. One of my favorites in the Academy.

FC Dallas U17 Nyrobi Vargas (#34) connects with a header in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

U17 Generation adidas Cup Roster

Number note: With FC Dallas, you can tell a player’s primary roster by their numbers. U19s are 0-29 and U17s are 30 and up. So on this roster, #30 and down are usually U17s.

Players whose names are blue were rostered with the U19s in the Dallas Cup. This list is probably too many players, I don’t think all the kids from the U19s will come down to the GA Cup. But they could, depending on injuries or game load. Lots of moving parts here.

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 1 Aaron Salinas 2005 G Recent first-team training invitee. 2 Adrian Anguiano 2005 CB Recently returned from the ACL/MCL double. NTX training and scrimmage games. Former Mexico U16. 6 Diego Hernandez 2005 CM 6 or 8. Made NTX debut 2 years ago. 9 Tarik Scott 2005 F/W Scored a brace for NTX in opener. NTX training and scrimmage games. 11 Nighte Pickering 2005 F/W NTX training. Signed with an agent. 12 Jordan Jones 2005 CM NTX training and scrimmage games. 15 Pranav DuBroff 2005 CB Wake Forest commit. 16 Carlos Sanchez 2005 OB Flank player. Twin brother to Chris. 17 Chris Sanchez 2005 W/OB Flank player. Twin brother to Carlos. 21 Victor Gomez 2005 G 22 Cristian Gallo 2005 RB Converted from F to RB. 30 Jared Salazar 2006 AM Skilled playmaker, lefty. NTX training. 31 Malachi Molina 2006 OB/W “Mal” FCD & NTX training. 32 Nolan Norris 2005 LB NTX training and scrimmage games. On the bench for NTX opener. Furman commit. 33 Jack Minsky 2006 34 Nayrobi Vargas 2006 F Massive 9. 35 Luke Shreiner 2006 D FroM Dallas Texans. 36 Julian Eyestone 2006 G 6’6″ NTX training. 37 Issac Nascimento 2006 RB 41 Kris Kelley 2006 F/W NTX training. Super quick slasher. The younger Kelley brother. 42 Mason Grimm 2005 D Most often a CB. 44 Tate Jones 2006 D CB or outside. A recent arrival from Seattle. 45 Mikey Murphy 2006 F 46 Issac Romero 2006 CM 47 Aiden Bazzell 2006 CB 48 Jared Aguilar 2005 DM Holding mid. NTX training and scrimmage games. On the bench for NTX opener. 49 Henry Canizalez 2006 LB “Haitch” 51 Anthony Ramirez 2005 M/W NTX training and scrimmages. Mexico YNT. 52 Miguel Padilla 2006 F Mostly a 9 when I’ve seen him. 54 Toro Brandon 2006 D CB or outside back, leader, captain. Good athlete and a smart player. 55 Ale Urzua 2006 CM An 8 profile. FCD/NTX training. 60 Fabian Enriquez 2006 G “Chooks” 70 Kevin Kelley 2005 F/W NTX training. Super quick slasher. The older Kelley brother.

U17 Generation adidas Cup Schedule

DATE TIME AGE FIELD HOME AWAY Apr. 10 1 pm U17 Field 6 FC Dallas U17 Crew SC Academy U17 Apr. 11 9 am U17 Field 7 St. Louis City SC U17 FC Dallas U17 Apr. 12 3 pm U17 Field 5 FC Dallas U17 Club Tijuana