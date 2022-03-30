Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U14s for the 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Academy U14s for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With the Generation adidas Cup being just for U17s and U15s, the FC Dallas U14s will be taking part in Dallas Cup as usual. There doesn’t seem to be a Super 14s this year but the field still looks really strong.

FC Dallas Academy U14s

Coach: Scott James

Bracket H: Tigres, Cedar Stars Academy, and Tulsa SC.

Who to Watch

Rios VO
Saul Rios and Gavin Vo. (Courtesy Victor Rios)

Andre Saucedo – 2008, the playmaker and on my single viewing the standout player on this team. I’m really looking forward to seeing him again.

Matthew Razo – 2008, An impressive holding mid with room in his game to grow. Rare to see a really good 6 at this age.

Gabriel Rojas – 2008, A talented left center back with lots of range. Great game reader, he was the best defender on this team against Solar.

Liam Vejrostek – 2009, new left back from RSL Arizona playing up with this team. Any kid worth playing up is worth a look. I only saw him a short time when I scouted this team.

Saul Rios – 2009, A recent addition to this team from FC Dallas El Paso. Another younger player, moving up to this bracket. To do that in goal is quite interesting.

FCD U14 Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYearPos.Notes
9Zachary Molomo2008FMarch 2022 YNT ID Camp. Quite often plays up with the 2007s.
17Liam Vejrostek2009You can tell by his mismatched number 17 that he was originally rostered with the U13s. Joined from RSL Arizona. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
25Saul Rios2009GA recent addition from FC Dallas El Paso. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
27Erik Rosales2008Edit: Played for FC Dallas Central coached by Victor Medina, a classic league team, and has been moved up to the Academy.
30Josue Fuentes2008G
32Gabriel Rojas2008CBMarch 2022 YNT ID Camp
33Gavin Vo2008M/LBMarch 2022 YNT ID Camp
34Kevin Rodriguez2008CBMarch 2022 YNT ID Camp
35Gio Alvarez2008W/M
36Matthew Razo20086Listed as Edgar Razo on the Dallas Cup roster. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
37Tadesse Hart2008WA dynamic winger from Solar. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
38Santiago Rosales2008W
39Matthew Kent2008WMarch 2022 YNT ID Camp
41Eric Bautista2008F
44Daniel Easterly2008RB
45Jaxon Meese2008WMarch 2022 YNT ID Camp
47Andre Saucedo2008AMFrom Solar. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
48Essien Behn2008M/W
49Korbyn Gill2008RB

FCD U14 Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 114 pmTigres 08B PremierMoneyGram 6
April 122 pmCedar Stars Academy – Bergen CSARichland College 6
April 136 pmTulsa SC 08B ECNLMoneyGram 5
All times central
U14 2008
FC Dallas U14s – 2008s. (Courtesy Victor Rios)

