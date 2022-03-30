FC Dallas Academy U14s for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With the Generation adidas Cup being just for U17s and U15s, the FC Dallas U14s will be taking part in Dallas Cup as usual. There doesn’t seem to be a Super 14s this year but the field still looks really strong.
FC Dallas Academy U14s
Coach: Scott James
Bracket H: Tigres, Cedar Stars Academy, and Tulsa SC.
Who to Watch
Andre Saucedo – 2008, the playmaker and on my single viewing the standout player on this team. I’m really looking forward to seeing him again.
Matthew Razo – 2008, An impressive holding mid with room in his game to grow. Rare to see a really good 6 at this age.
Gabriel Rojas – 2008, A talented left center back with lots of range. Great game reader, he was the best defender on this team against Solar.
Liam Vejrostek – 2009, new left back from RSL Arizona playing up with this team. Any kid worth playing up is worth a look. I only saw him a short time when I scouted this team.
Saul Rios – 2009, A recent addition to this team from FC Dallas El Paso. Another younger player, moving up to this bracket. To do that in goal is quite interesting.
FCD U14 Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|Notes
|9
|Zachary Molomo
|2008
|F
|March 2022 YNT ID Camp. Quite often plays up with the 2007s.
|17
|Liam Vejrostek
|2009
|You can tell by his mismatched number 17 that he was originally rostered with the U13s. Joined from RSL Arizona. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|25
|Saul Rios
|2009
|G
|A recent addition from FC Dallas El Paso. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|27
|Erik Rosales
|2008
|Edit: Played for FC Dallas Central coached by Victor Medina, a classic league team, and has been moved up to the Academy.
|30
|Josue Fuentes
|2008
|G
|32
|Gabriel Rojas
|2008
|CB
|March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|33
|Gavin Vo
|2008
|M/LB
|March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|34
|Kevin Rodriguez
|2008
|CB
|March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|35
|Gio Alvarez
|2008
|W/M
|36
|Matthew Razo
|2008
|6
|Listed as Edgar Razo on the Dallas Cup roster. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|37
|Tadesse Hart
|2008
|W
|A dynamic winger from Solar. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|38
|Santiago Rosales
|2008
|W
|39
|Matthew Kent
|2008
|W
|March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|41
|Eric Bautista
|2008
|F
|44
|Daniel Easterly
|2008
|RB
|45
|Jaxon Meese
|2008
|W
|March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|47
|Andre Saucedo
|2008
|AM
|From Solar. March 2022 YNT ID Camp
|48
|Essien Behn
|2008
|M/W
|49
|Korbyn Gill
|2008
|RB
FCD U14 Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 11
|4 pm
|Tigres 08B Premier
|MoneyGram 6
|April 12
|2 pm
|Cedar Stars Academy – Bergen CSA
|Richland College 6
|April 13
|6 pm
|Tulsa SC 08B ECNL
|MoneyGram 5