FC Dallas Academy U14s for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With the Generation adidas Cup being just for U17s and U15s, the FC Dallas U14s will be taking part in Dallas Cup as usual. There doesn’t seem to be a Super 14s this year but the field still looks really strong.

FC Dallas Academy U14s

Coach: Scott James

Bracket H: Tigres, Cedar Stars Academy, and Tulsa SC.

Who to Watch

Saul Rios and Gavin Vo. (Courtesy Victor Rios)

Andre Saucedo – 2008, the playmaker and on my single viewing the standout player on this team. I’m really looking forward to seeing him again.

Matthew Razo – 2008, An impressive holding mid with room in his game to grow. Rare to see a really good 6 at this age.

Gabriel Rojas – 2008, A talented left center back with lots of range. Great game reader, he was the best defender on this team against Solar.

Liam Vejrostek – 2009, new left back from RSL Arizona playing up with this team. Any kid worth playing up is worth a look. I only saw him a short time when I scouted this team.

Saul Rios – 2009, A recent addition to this team from FC Dallas El Paso. Another younger player, moving up to this bracket. To do that in goal is quite interesting.

FCD U14 Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 9 Zachary Molomo 2008 F March 2022 YNT ID Camp. Quite often plays up with the 2007s. 17 Liam Vejrostek 2009 You can tell by his mismatched number 17 that he was originally rostered with the U13s. Joined from RSL Arizona. March 2022 YNT ID Camp 25 Saul Rios 2009 G A recent addition from FC Dallas El Paso. March 2022 YNT ID Camp 27 Erik Rosales 2008 Edit: Played for FC Dallas Central coached by Victor Medina, a classic league team, and has been moved up to the Academy. 30 Josue Fuentes 2008 G 32 Gabriel Rojas 2008 CB March 2022 YNT ID Camp 33 Gavin Vo 2008 M/LB March 2022 YNT ID Camp 34 Kevin Rodriguez 2008 CB March 2022 YNT ID Camp 35 Gio Alvarez 2008 W/M 36 Matthew Razo 2008 6 Listed as Edgar Razo on the Dallas Cup roster. March 2022 YNT ID Camp 37 Tadesse Hart 2008 W A dynamic winger from Solar. March 2022 YNT ID Camp 38 Santiago Rosales 2008 W 39 Matthew Kent 2008 W March 2022 YNT ID Camp 41 Eric Bautista 2008 F 44 Daniel Easterly 2008 RB 45 Jaxon Meese 2008 W March 2022 YNT ID Camp 47 Andre Saucedo 2008 AM From Solar. March 2022 YNT ID Camp 48 Essien Behn 2008 M/W 49 Korbyn Gill 2008 RB

FCD U14 Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 11 4 pm Tigres 08B Premier MoneyGram 6 April 12 2 pm Cedar Stars Academy – Bergen CSA Richland College 6 April 13 6 pm Tulsa SC 08B ECNL MoneyGram 5 All times central

FC Dallas U14s – 2008s. (Courtesy Victor Rios)