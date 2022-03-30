FC Dallas Academy U13s for 2022 Dallas Cup

And so we continue with the FC Dallas U13s. The U13s are 2009s. This is the first group I have yet to see play myself, so not a lot of notes. I don’t usually view anything below U14.

All the U13s on the roster are 2009s, so I won’t bother listing their year on the roster.

FC Dallas Academy U13s

Coach: Adam Wells

Bracket D: Sporting California Arsenal FC, Arkansas Rising SC Horn, Dallas Texans ECNL

Who to Watch

Diego Echevarria – Scores bag of goals. “Echy”

Steel Cook – Has been up with the 2008s a couple of times for training at least. And that’s an awesome name.

Juan Carrera – The youngest Carrera sibling.

FCD U13 Dallas Cup Roster

Amazingly, it appears the U13s have been assigned numbers that match their positions.

No. Name Pos. 1 Zach Wells G 2 Paxton Ancheta RB 3 Sebastian Aragundi LB 4 Mark Drygas CB 5 Ahmad Odom CB 6 Oliver Stenning 6 7 Zac Fumtim F/W 8 Edson Morin CM 9 Diego Cruz F 10 Steel Cook AM 11 Diego Echevarria F/W 12 Kaleb Panozzo CB 13 Juan Carrera G 14 Emmanuel Alvarez D 15 Victor Flores D 20 Abren Vega CM 26 Jordyn Eason W

FCD U13 Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 1:30 pm Sporting California Arsenal Boys 2009 Richland 9 April 11 4 pm Arkansas Rising SC 09 ACSL Horn Richland 8 April 13 4 pm Dallas Texans 09 ECNL MoneyGram 9 All times central.

FCD U13s – 2009s. (Courtesy Gabriel Moran)