FC Dallas Academy U13s for 2022 Dallas Cup

And so we continue with the FC Dallas U13s. The U13s are 2009s. This is the first group I have yet to see play myself, so not a lot of notes. I don’t usually view anything below U14.
All the U13s on the roster are 2009s, so I won’t bother listing their year on the roster.
FC Dallas Academy U13s
Coach: Adam Wells
Bracket D: Sporting California Arsenal FC, Arkansas Rising SC Horn, Dallas Texans ECNL
Who to Watch
Diego Echevarria – Scores bag of goals. “Echy”
Steel Cook – Has been up with the 2008s a couple of times for training at least. And that’s an awesome name.
Juan Carrera – The youngest Carrera sibling.
FCD U13 Dallas Cup Roster
Amazingly, it appears the U13s have been assigned numbers that match their positions.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Zach Wells
|G
|2
|Paxton Ancheta
|RB
|3
|Sebastian Aragundi
|LB
|4
|Mark Drygas
|CB
|5
|Ahmad Odom
|CB
|6
|Oliver Stenning
|6
|7
|Zac Fumtim
|F/W
|8
|Edson Morin
|CM
|9
|Diego Cruz
|F
|10
|Steel Cook
|AM
|11
|Diego Echevarria
|F/W
|12
|Kaleb Panozzo
|CB
|13
|Juan Carrera
|G
|14
|Emmanuel Alvarez
|D
|15
|Victor Flores
|D
|20
|Abren Vega
|CM
|26
|Jordyn Eason
|W
FCD U13 Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|1:30 pm
|Sporting California Arsenal Boys 2009
|Richland 9
|April 11
|4 pm
|Arkansas Rising SC 09 ACSL Horn
|Richland 8
|April 13
|4 pm
|Dallas Texans 09 ECNL
|MoneyGram 9