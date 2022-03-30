FC Dallas Academy U12s for 2022 Dallas Cup

FC Dallas runs two U12 Academy teams, “North” and “South.” These two teams will be combined together at the U13 level while the division at U12 gives more playing time to more kids.

There are only a couple of players at this level that I even had a name for prior to getting the Dallas Cup rosters. All these players are 2010s. Since I have so little info I’m putting both teams into this post.

If anyone even knows what positions these kids play or has a group pic to share, shoot me a note on social media. Twitter: @3rdDegreeNet.

FC Dallas U12s

North and South Coaches: Phil Gomez and Tony Falcon

North Bracket E: Rise SC Pre-Elite Volt, Rebels SC 2010 Elite, Sparta United Premier NK

South Bracket F: Lonestar SC 10 DL White JL, SAC 2010 Pre-Academy, FC Arlington Legends FC 10

Clem Oancea is Director for South and helps out with coaching.

On the numbers front, South has numbers 0 to 25 with two exceptions and North has numbers 26 and up.

Who to Watch

Alhaji Njie – 2010, “Papi” is a player multiple people have tipped me off about. I’ve never seen him myself but he’s on my list of ones to scout in a couple of seasons. He was with the U12s in the Dallas Cup last year too, playing up.

Neil Akem and Jordan Williams – Both 2010 that I have heard trained a time or two with the 2009s. That usually says a little something. Neil was also with the U12s in last year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas U12 North Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. 26 Eduardo Salas 27 Patrick Arne 28 Giovanny Garcia 29 Jordan Williams 32 Justus Jones 33 Aiden Salinas 34 Braulio Hernandez 35 Sammy Guevara 36 Landon Timbs 37 Marco Primavera 39 Aiden Gallardo 41 Neil Akem 42 Theophilus Hallie 44 Xavier Gomez 53 Brennen McDonald

FC Dallas U12 South Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. 0 Josiah Alvarez G? 2 Raphael Reagins 3 Dariel Orta 5 Christian Guillen 7 Rocco Viana 9 Alhaji Njie F 10 Kaleb Brodelius 11 Moysore Awoniyi 15 Jacob Acosta 16 Cristian Torres 18 Deanda Henry 19 Johan Padilla 20 Alex Soria 27 Giovani Alonso 40 Kaiden Pruitt

FCD U12 North Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 13 4 pm RISE SC 10B Pre-Elite Volt MoneyGram 12 April 14 5 pm Rebels SC 2010 Elite MoneyGram 13 April 15 3 pm Sparta United 10 Premier NK MoneyGram 12

FCD U12 South Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 13 2 pm Lonestar SC 10B DL White JL MoneyGram 12 April 14 3 pm SAC 2010 Pre-Academy MoneyGram 11 April 15 1 pm FC Arlington Legends 10B MoneyGram 11