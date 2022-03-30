Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U12s for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas runs two U12 Academy teams, “North” and “South.” These two teams will be combined together at the U13 level while the division at U12 gives more playing time to more kids.

There are only a couple of players at this level that I even had a name for prior to getting the Dallas Cup rosters. All these players are 2010s. Since I have so little info I’m putting both teams into this post.

If anyone even knows what positions these kids play or has a group pic to share, shoot me a note on social media. Twitter: @3rdDegreeNet.

FC Dallas U12s

North and South Coaches: Phil Gomez and Tony Falcon

North Bracket E: Rise SC Pre-Elite Volt, Rebels SC 2010 Elite, Sparta United Premier NK

South Bracket F: Lonestar SC 10 DL White JL, SAC 2010 Pre-Academy, FC Arlington Legends FC 10

Clem Oancea is Director for South and helps out with coaching.

On the numbers front, South has numbers 0 to 25 with two exceptions and North has numbers 26 and up.

Who to Watch

Alhaji Njie – 2010, “Papi” is a player multiple people have tipped me off about. I’ve never seen him myself but he’s on my list of ones to scout in a couple of seasons. He was with the U12s in the Dallas Cup last year too, playing up.

Neil Akem and Jordan Williams – Both 2010 that I have heard trained a time or two with the 2009s. That usually says a little something. Neil was also with the U12s in last year’s Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas U12 North Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.
26Eduardo Salas
27Patrick Arne
28Giovanny Garcia
29Jordan Williams
32Justus Jones
33Aiden Salinas
34Braulio Hernandez
35Sammy Guevara
36Landon Timbs
37Marco Primavera
39Aiden Gallardo
41Neil Akem
42Theophilus Hallie
44Xavier Gomez
53Brennen McDonald

FC Dallas U12 South Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.
0Josiah AlvarezG?
2Raphael Reagins
3Dariel Orta
5Christian Guillen
7Rocco Viana
9Alhaji NjieF
10Kaleb Brodelius
11Moysore Awoniyi
15Jacob Acosta
16Cristian Torres
18Deanda Henry
19Johan Padilla
20Alex Soria
27Giovani Alonso
40Kaiden Pruitt

FCD U12 North Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 134 pmRISE SC 10B Pre-Elite VoltMoneyGram 12
April 145 pmRebels SC 2010 EliteMoneyGram 13
April 153 pmSparta United 10 Premier NKMoneyGram 12

FCD U12 South Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 132 pmLonestar SC 10B DL White JLMoneyGram 12
April 143 pmSAC 2010 Pre-AcademyMoneyGram 11
April 151 pmFC Arlington Legends 10BMoneyGram 11

