FC Dallas 2022 schedule released

Major League Soccer has announced the 2022 schedule and here’s the FC Dallas set of games. We’ll have some thoughts and comments on the schedule down below.

Each team will play a 34 game schedule in 2022. Charlotte FC joins the league as the 28th team shifting Nashville SC to the Western Conference. Each MLS team will face their conference opponents two times while also playing eight non-conference opponents once.

Decision Day is October 9th with MLS Cup on November 5th.

Local TV has not been announced at this time. At this time, FC Dallas has no games on ESPN or FS1.

FC Dallas 2022 Schedule

Home games in bold.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Network Sat, Feb. 26 vs Toronto FC 4:30 pm Sat, March 5 at New England Revolution 12:30 pm Sat, March 12 vs Nashville SC 7:30 pm Sat, March 19 vs Portland Timbers 7:30 pm Sat, April 2 at Chicago Fire 2:30 pm UNIV Sat, April 9 vs Colorado Rapids 7:30 pm Sat, April 16 at New York Red Bulls 6:00 pm Sat, April 23 vs Houston Dynamo 2:00 pm UNIV Sat, April 30 at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 pm Sat, May 7 vs Seattle Sounders 7:30 pm Sat, May 14 at LA Galaxy 9:30 pm Wed, May 18 at Vancouver Whitecaps 9:00 pm Sun, May 22 vs Minnesota United 6:00 pm Sat, May 28 at Orlando City 6:30 pm Sat, June 18 vs Vancouver Whitecaps 8:00 pm Sat, June 25 at Austin FC 8:00 pm Wed, June 29 at LAFC 9:30 pm Mon, July 4 vs Inter Miami 8:00 pm Sat, July 9 at Houston Dynamo 7:30 pm Wed, July 13 vs New York City FC 8:00 pm Sat, July 16 vs Austin FC 8:00 pm Sat, July 23 at Real Salt Lake 9:00 pm Sat, July 30 vs LA Galaxy 8:00 pm Tues, Aug. 2 at Seattle Sounders 9:00 pm Sat, Aug. 6 at Portland Timbers 9:30 pm Sat, Aug. 13 vs San Jose Earthquakes 8:00 pm Wed, Aug. 17 vs Philadelphia Union 8:00 pm Sun, Aug. 21 at Nashville SC 7:30 pm Sat, Aug. 27 vs Real Salt Lake 8:00 pm Sat, Sept. 3 at Minnesota United 2:30 pm UNIV Sat, Sept. 10 vs LAFC 7:30 pm Sat, Sept. 17 at San Jose Earthquakes TBD Sat, Oct. 1 at Colorado Rapids 2:30 pm UniMas Sun, Oct. 9 vs Sporting Kansas City 4:00 pm

Notes and Comments

– 4 of the first 7 games are against the Eastern Conference.

– East road games: NE, Chicago, NYRB, Orlando

East home games: Toronto, Miami, NYC, Philly

– FC Dallas retains the home July 4th tradition. This time versus Inter Miami.

– A rare Tuesday game makes for a really tight turnaround with a long flight. At home on July 30th vs LA Galaxy then at Seattle 3 days later on August 2nd.

– Only 6-midweek games, leaving room for the US Open Cup.

– Season final against Sporting KC is a big one. Wow.

– The run-in is tough. (Although to be fair when you have the 2nd worst season in club history it’s all going to be tough.)

– All the Copa Tejas games are on Saturdays.