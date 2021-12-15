FC Dallas 2022 schedule released

Major League Soccer has announced the 2022 schedule and here’s the FC Dallas set of games. We’ll have some thoughts and comments on the schedule down below.
Each team will play a 34 game schedule in 2022. Charlotte FC joins the league as the 28th team shifting Nashville SC to the Western Conference. Each MLS team will face their conference opponents two times while also playing eight non-conference opponents once.
Decision Day is October 9th with MLS Cup on November 5th.
Local TV has not been announced at this time. At this time, FC Dallas has no games on ESPN or FS1.
FC Dallas 2022 Schedule
Home games in bold.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|Sat, Feb. 26
|vs Toronto FC
|4:30 pm
|Sat, March 5
|at New England Revolution
|12:30 pm
|Sat, March 12
|vs Nashville SC
|7:30 pm
|Sat, March 19
|vs Portland Timbers
|7:30 pm
|Sat, April 2
|at Chicago Fire
|2:30 pm
|UNIV
|Sat, April 9
|vs Colorado Rapids
|7:30 pm
|Sat, April 16
|at New York Red Bulls
|6:00 pm
|Sat, April 23
|vs Houston Dynamo
|2:00 pm
|UNIV
|Sat, April 30
|at Sporting Kansas City
|7:30 pm
|Sat, May 7
|vs Seattle Sounders
|7:30 pm
|Sat, May 14
|at LA Galaxy
|9:30 pm
|Wed, May 18
|at Vancouver Whitecaps
|9:00 pm
|Sun, May 22
|vs Minnesota United
|6:00 pm
|Sat, May 28
|at Orlando City
|6:30 pm
|Sat, June 18
|vs Vancouver Whitecaps
|8:00 pm
|Sat, June 25
|at Austin FC
|8:00 pm
|Wed, June 29
|at LAFC
|9:30 pm
|Mon, July 4
|vs Inter Miami
|8:00 pm
|Sat, July 9
|at Houston Dynamo
|7:30 pm
|Wed, July 13
|vs New York City FC
|8:00 pm
|Sat, July 16
|vs Austin FC
|8:00 pm
|Sat, July 23
|at Real Salt Lake
|9:00 pm
|Sat, July 30
|vs LA Galaxy
|8:00 pm
|Tues, Aug. 2
|at Seattle Sounders
|9:00 pm
|Sat, Aug. 6
|at Portland Timbers
|9:30 pm
|Sat, Aug. 13
|vs San Jose Earthquakes
|8:00 pm
|Wed, Aug. 17
|vs Philadelphia Union
|8:00 pm
|Sun, Aug. 21
|at Nashville SC
|7:30 pm
|Sat, Aug. 27
|vs Real Salt Lake
|8:00 pm
|Sat, Sept. 3
|at Minnesota United
|2:30 pm
|UNIV
|Sat, Sept. 10
|vs LAFC
|7:30 pm
|Sat, Sept. 17
|at San Jose Earthquakes
|TBD
|Sat, Oct. 1
|at Colorado Rapids
|2:30 pm
|UniMas
|Sun, Oct. 9
|vs Sporting Kansas City
|4:00 pm
Notes and Comments
– 4 of the first 7 games are against the Eastern Conference.
– East road games: NE, Chicago, NYRB, Orlando
East home games: Toronto, Miami, NYC, Philly
– FC Dallas retains the home July 4th tradition. This time versus Inter Miami.
– A rare Tuesday game makes for a really tight turnaround with a long flight. At home on July 30th vs LA Galaxy then at Seattle 3 days later on August 2nd.
– Only 6-midweek games, leaving room for the US Open Cup.
– Season final against Sporting KC is a big one. Wow.
– The run-in is tough. (Although to be fair when you have the 2nd worst season in club history it’s all going to be tough.)
– All the Copa Tejas games are on Saturdays.