FC Dallas 2020 Squad Goals

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas 2020 Squad Goals

One of the things I like to do each season is set some squad goals, set some high individual bars for achievement. The idea is to think about Coach Luchi Gonzalez and each player sitting down for a meeting and setting some season targets for each player.

This gives us a benchmark of expectations and something by which to judge/grade each player at the end of the season.

Quite clearly, not all of these will happen as a great many are mutually exclusive.

PlayerGoal for 2020
Bryan Acosta Maintain position as the first choice linking-8.  More than 1 assist.  Start for Honduras.
Pablo AránguizPlay well enough for U de Chile to get bought this winter. Make the Chilean National Team.
Francis AtuaheneStart and dominate for San Diego Loyal, re-sign with FCD or get a phat USL-C contract.
Michael BarriosBreak the FCD assist record. Again. Get US Citizenship and then a USMNT Cap. (I have no idea if he’s working on being a citizen, I just think it would be awesome to see.)
BressanTake over as the starter for Reto Ziegler.
Nkosi Burgess25+ NTXSC starts, start some early USOC games. Play well enough to stick on the FCD roster for more than 1 season. 
Reggie CannonCement starting spot in the USMNT, get that phat transfer this summer.
Edwin CerrilloShow enough with NTX as a single pivot 6 to start 5+ MLS games.
Jesus FerreiraBe FC Dallas MVP. Beat out last year’s 8 goals and 6 assists. Stay in the USMNT pool.  Find best position. 
Jesse GonzalezRaise the intellectual side of the game, get into the discussion for MLS Keeper of the year. Play more for the USMNT.
Matt HedgesGet back into the MLS Defender of the Year discussion.  Cement legacy as the greatest FCD defender of all time.
Ryan HollingsheadRepeat 2019.  Can it be improved on? That would really be something.
Jimmy MaurerOutplay Gonzalez, take the starting FCD job.  Or play well enough in spot starts to have MLS teams trying to trade for him.
Callum MontgomeryUse SAFC loan to progress game, get recalled midseason, and pass Bressan on the depth chart with an eye on starting in 2021.
Santiago MosqueraBecome a dangerous, game-changing super-sub. Play so well and consistently to win back the left wing starting job.
Eddie Munjoma15+ North Texas SC starts, when Cannon in sold, earn the right back job over Bryan Reynolds.
John NelsonTake the starting left back job. (Which would be a remarkable achievement given how well Hollingshead is playing.) If not, make 10+ MLS starts in various positions.
Zdenek OndrasekMore Kobra, less garden Snake.  15+ MLS goals, score on the road. Get the Euro 2020 call up. 
Ricardo PepiPlay in 10+ MLS games, score some goals. Make 1+ MLS start, more USOC starts. Make US U20s for Concacaf Champ.
Fafà PicaultHold down the left wing job. Repeat 2018 numbers (10g, 5a).
Paxton PomykalStay healthy. Reclaim a starting FCD position. Be FCD MVP. Cement spot in USMNT pool. Start in Olympics.
Bryan ReynoldsEarn starts while Cannon is with USMNT, be the starter when Cannon is sold.  Make US U20s for Concacaf Champ.
Thomas Roberts10+ starts for FCD, 15+ starts for NTX. Get first career MLS goal and assist. Start for US U20s for Concacaf Champ.
Thiago SantosBe the dominant holding mid we expect, stay healthy and don’t wear down in the Texas heat.
Brandon ServaniaBeat out Bryan Acosta, make 20+ MLS starts. Make Olympic team, get recalled to USMNT.
Dante Sealy Make MLS debut and first career goal. Wrap up that future move to PSV. Make US U20s for Concacaf Champ.
Tanner TessmannMake 5+ MLS starts, make 15+ North Texas SC starts. Start for US U20s for Concacaf Champ.
Ema TwumasiMake 5+ MLS starts. Repeat strong play with Austin Bold. Get a new MLS contract.
Reto ZieglerRemain the starter for 2020, stay healthy. 
Kyle ZobeckContinue to be awesome. Beat out Jimmy Mauer for the #2 FCD spot.

