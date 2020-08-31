Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Fafa Picault named to MLS Team of the Week

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Fafa Picault named to MLS Team of the Week

For his exceptional play against Minnesota United on Saturday, FC Dallas winger Fafa Picault has been named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 7.

Congratulations to the new Sheriff in town! Sheriff Fafa Picaultrane!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *