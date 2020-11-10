Eric Quill named USL-1 Coach of the Month for October

Eric Quill, head coach of North Texas Soccer Club, was named USL-1 Coach of the Month for October. NTXSC went undefeated, winning 5 of their 6 games in that month – the last of the season – and almost made the USL-1 Final. Three of the six games came on the road.

North Texas went form 10th to 3rd in the standings during that time scoring 12 goals with a +8 goal differential.

The rise up the standings was sparked by the return of Arturo Rodrigez and the moves of Nkosi Burgess and Eddie Munjoma to Los Torolitos.

The award is Quill’s third-career USL League One Coach of the Month honor and he was also named the 2019 Coach of the Year after leading North Texas to the league’s inaugural title.

October Results

Date Opponent Result Oct 3 vs Fort Lauderdale CF W 3-0 Oct 7 at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC W 3-1 Oct 10 vs Richmond Kickers W 2-1 Oct 16 at New England Revolution II T 1-1 Oct 21 at Forward Madison W 1-0 Oct 24 vs Tormenta FC W 2-1

Eric Quill led @northtexasSC to five wins in the final month to finish in third place in the League One standings.



More on October's Coach of the Month: https://t.co/sc508Vnkq4 — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) November 10, 2020