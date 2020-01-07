eMLS gains a former Frisco resident and Super Bowl winner

The Philadelphia Union have announced former Frisco Liberty and Philadelphia Eagles running back, Jay Ajayi, as their entrant in the eMLS series this season.

Irishman Cormac “Doolsta” Dooley won all three eMLS competitions last year while representing the Union, but has since been ‘traded’ to Nashville SC. With eMLS Series One taking place in Philly this Friday, the Union landed a hometown attraction in the NFL free agent.

The Arsenal fan, originally from London, moved to Frisco where he would attend Liberty and excel in the Redhawks’ football program with 2,240 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns in his senior year.

FC Dallas has its own Collin County eMLS gamer in Ihab “i9ibbs” Abualneel, who was announced last month as the team’s replacement for Alan “AlanAvi” Avila in the 2020 eMLS season. i9ibbs will not face Ajayi in the initial 13-game schedule as he looks to earn a spot as one of the eight players to make it through to Friday’s live-stream tournament. The event can be seen on MLS’ Twitter and Twitch channels from 5:00 PM (CT) onward.

Series One takes place on January 10 in Philadelphia, then takes in the Rose City on February 15 for Series Two. The top 11 players and a last chance qualifier will take part in eMLS Cup beginning March 21 at SXSW. That will also serve as a qualifier for the FIFA Global Series.