El Tren named MLS Player of the Week

On the heels of steamrolling Austin FC in their own house, FC Dallas 18-year-old striker Ricardo Pepi has been named MLS Player of the Week for Week 22 of the 2021 season. Pepi scored two goals and added an assist in the 5-3 win over Austin FC on Sunday evening.

This is Pepi’s second Player of the Week nod this season and of his career. He was also tapped in Week 15 after becoming the youngest player in league history to score a hat trick.

This is the first time since 2009 that FC Dallas has had a two-time MLS Player of the Week. Former FC Dallas forward Jeff Cunningham was named Player of the Week four times during the 2009 season.

Pepi is the first FC Dallas player with more than 10 goals since Maxi Urruti in 2017.

Pepi train full steam ahead 🚂



18-year-old @Ricardo_Pepi9 is turning into a star before our eyes. #DTID pic.twitter.com/1MceC27aap — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 30, 2021

Pepi and Homegrown Jesús Ferreira were also named to MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Week for Week 22.