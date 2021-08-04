El Tren is an All-Star

The roster for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game has been announced with the inclusion of FC Dallas’ Ricardo Pepi.

The 18-year-old was one of 13 selections made by coach Bob Bradley as Major League Soccer pits 28 of its best players against the top talent from Liga MX in Los Angeles on August 25.

“It’s an honor to be called up to the All-Star Game,” said Pepi. “I wasn’t expecting it because we were watching video and preparing for the next game. It was a special moment from my family, teammates and coaches to surprise me in the locker room. I have made some big steps this season so I’m very excited and I’m happy to go to the All-Star Game.”

Pepi recently broke the record for youngest player to score an MLS hat-trick as the El Paso native led FC Dallas to a 4-0 win over the LA Galaxy. It’s a record he also holds in USL League One after scoring three in North Texas SC’s very first game against Chattanooga Red Wolves in March 2019.

Pepi leads FC Dallas in scoring, with eight goals from 15 appearances in 2021.

Seattle leads selections with six, all selected via the fan vote. FC Dallas is one of 15 teams represented, and the only Texan club represented in this year’s All-Star Game.

The 2021 MLS All-Star Game will take place on August 25 at 8pm CDT at Banc of California Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on FS1 and Univision.

MLS All-Star Roster:

Key: Coach’s pick* | Voted in^ | Commissioner’s pick°

Goalkeepers:

Pedro Gallese^ (Orlando City SC), Matt Turner* (New England Revolution)

Defenders:

Julian Araujo* (LA Galaxy), Yeimar Gomez Andrade^ (Seattle Sounders FC), Jesus Murillo* (Los Angeles Football Club), Nouhou^ (Seattle Sounders FC), Miles Robinson* (Atlanta United), Alex Roldan^ (Seattle Sounders FC), James Sands* (New York City FC), Kai Wagner* (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman^ (Nashville SC)

Midfielders:

Eduard Atuesta* (Los Angeles Football Club), Gustavo Bou* (New England Revolution), Tajon Buchanan° (New England Revolution), Carles Gil^ (New England Revolution), Damir Keilach* (Real Salt Lake), Nani^ (Orlando City SC), João Paulo^ (Seattle Sounders FC), Emanuel Reynoso* (Minnesota United FC), Cristian Roldan^ (Seattle Sounders FC), Diego Rossi* (Los Angeles Football Club), Daniel Salloi* (Sporting Kansas City), Carlos Vela^ (Los Angeles Football Club)

Forwards:

Cade Cowell° (San Jose Earthquakes), Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez^ (LA Galaxy), Ricardo Pepi* (FC Dallas), Raúl Ruidíaz^ (Seattle Sounders FC), Lucas Zelarayan^ (Columbus Crew)