FC Dallas midfielder Edwin Cerrillo won the USL-1 Goal of the Week playing for North Texas SC last week. Cerrillo hit a laser of a shot from about 35 yards out against Union Omaha.

The goal was Cerrillo’s first ever professional goal, he is a holding midfielder after all.

From the parking lot 🚀. @Edwincerrillo claims Goal of the Week for Week 6 . pic.twitter.com/XqPkLoXXDy — USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 28, 2020