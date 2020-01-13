Eddie Munjoma signs with FC Dallas

FC Dallas has signed academy graduate Eddie Munjoma as the club’s 27th Homegrown Player.

The full back was part of the U-16/17 team that won the USSDA National Championship. In his four years at SMU he played in 66 games, recording 12 goals and 22 assists. The 21-year-old was also a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist in his senior year, finishing with ten goals and eight assists from 17 games.

“It feels amazing coming back to the club where I grew as a player and grew as a man.” Eddie Munjoma

Buzz mentioned that Munjoma was his sole Homegrown target of FC Dallas’ college players right now. A player who can play full back on both sides, and even venture into the wings if required. Solid defensively, and an attacking threat that Luchi Gonzalez knows well as Munjoma’s coach in the academy.

“Eddie is part of a special generation of players in this country, ranging from ages 17-23, because the Academy kicked off at the right time. He is also the first FC Dallas Academy product to get a college education while playing soccer all four years, graduate and then sign a contract. This moment is something my brother and I have been talking about, so it’s special to have him join FC Dallas.” Dan Hunt, FC Dallas President

The McKinney native signs an initial two-year contract with FC Dallas holding three option years.