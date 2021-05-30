Diablos Rout Vaqueros to win Chisholm Trail Clasico

The Denton Diablos have retaken the Chisholm Trail Clasico belt after an absurd, dominating rout of the Fort Worth Vaqueros. On Saturday night, the Diablos rained hellfire on the Vaqueros, winning 7-2, with a series aggregate scoreline of 12-5.

Fort Worth struck first, just four minutes in, off a 40-yard run from Allyson Angieski past the Diablos back line, culminating in a shot from fifteen yards out that beat Denton’s keeper.

Denton answered in the 17th minute, after winning back-to-back corner kicks, with the second one finding James Doyle’s head to draw Denton level. Five minutes later, Denton took the lead with a bizarre goal, stemming from an errant back-pass to the keeper in Fort Worth’s half. Denton’s Antonio Perez intercepted the ball at the keeper’s feet and tapped it in.

Your Diablos tie it up off the corner kick! Score is 1-1 at the 15th minute!!!#SomosDiablos pic.twitter.com/j77KwPgSgU — Denton Diablos FC🏆🏆 (@DentonDiablos) May 30, 2021

In the 31st minute, the Diablos charged forward following a long free kick, with the ball bouncing around the box and eventually landing at the feet of Brock Pope. Pope blasted a shot from the penalty spot through the Vaqueros defenders to give Denton a brace.

Two minutes later, chaos ensued again, but in the Diablos box, as attempts to clear a shot from the Vaqueros directed the ball into their own net, bringing Fort Worth back to one goal down.

Not to be discouraged, in the 41st minute, Denton built from their back line, dicing through Fort Worth’s midfield. The first shot was blocked by the Vaqueros goalkeeper, but redirected into the path of Anthony Powell, who buried the ricocheting ball to take a 2 goal lead to halftime.

And that’s another Diablo goal! We extend our lead to 4-2 with just a few left in the second half! pic.twitter.com/HI0lqFxieJ — Denton Diablos FC🏆🏆 (@DentonDiablos) May 30, 2021

The Diablos grew their lead to 3 off another failed clearance, with a long pass back to the Vaqueros goalie catching the keeper off his line, and bouncing into the net as he slid after it in the 57th minute.

After ten minutes of back-and-forth action, several clumsy tackles by Fort Worth led to Denton winning a penalty kick in the 68th minute. Carlos Flores stepped up to the spot, shot the opposite direction of the goalkeeper’s dive, and gave Denton their 6th goal of the night.

The onslaught concluded in the 73rd minute, when another intercepted ball deep in Fort Worth’s half was passed into the box, and tapped in by Trevor Amann right in front of the Vaqueros keeper for the final goal of the night.

As lopsided as the scoreline was, it could have been even higher, as both sides had several dangerous near-misses in the game’s waning moments.

With the win, the Diablos further pad their lead at the top of the Lone Star Conference as the only team to win all of their matches played, while Fort Worth sits in the basement with four losses and no points.

Next week, the Diablos travel to Laredo to take on the Laredo Heat on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m., while the Vaqueros have ten days off before their next game against Irving FC on Wednesday, June 9.