Diablos Estudiantes win Roja League

In an All-Denton showdown Wednesday night, the Diablos Estudiantes defeated the senior Denton Diablos 3-0 to win the Roja League Championship.

The match began with both sides struggling to find rhythm among their regular teammates, with one man, Chad Rakestraw, technically coaching both sides. Estudiantes found their first goal of the night with a breakaway shot from close range from Marshal Dickson in the 34th minute, giving them a 1-0 halftime lead. Not long after, Antonio Perez on the Diablos received a straight red card for a clumsy challenge on Jasub Flores.

The second half saw two near-misses from Estudiantes and calls for a possible handball in the box that went ignored as the shorthanded Diablos struggled to contain the pressure.

Estudiantes found their second goal in the 59th with a strike from Matt Heffernan, digging the Diablos even deeper. Estudiantes continued to outplay and aggravate the senior team, leading to a clear penalty kick in the 67th minute. Jasub Flores buried it to extend the lead even further.

The Diablos continued to struggle playing down a man, with the younger side proving fast and difficult to manage. Diablos repeatedly tried to find opportunities on goal, but the younger side continued to shut them down and find dangerous chances on turnovers.

With the win, Diablos Estudiantes secure the first championship for the Denton Diablos organization, and gain the unique record of winning their first title against themselves.

The Denton Diablos are expected to return for the rescheduled Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup opening rounds later on in the fall.

Denton Diablos Estudiantes are the 2020 Roja League Champions. (Courtesy Denton Diablos)