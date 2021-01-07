Denton Diablos and FC Harrington advance to Roja Invierno Championship

The Semifinals of the Roja League Invierno took place on Wednesday night with Denton Diablos and FC Harrington both advanced on penalty kicks to the Championship this Saturday.

Denton Diablos vs Denton Estudiantes

Diablos 0 Estudiantes 0 FINAL – Diablos advances on PK win.

After a 0-0 tie, Adrian Pinales converts the game-winning PK for Diablos.

Adrian Pinales nails the game-winning pk for the Diablos to put them through to the Roja League Invierno final, January 6, 2021. (Christian Oseguera, Denton Diablos)

P.S. That’s a good looking black kit.

Live streaming is hard yo.



We know we dropped the ball on pk’s, but we got the recap of all 12 pk’s taken!



Check them all out!#SomosDenton#SomosDiablos pic.twitter.com/JYUdrXchsv — Denton Diablos FC (@DentonDiablos) January 7, 2021

FC Harrington vs Foro 360 Pro

FC Harrington 3 Foro 360 Pro 3 FINAL – FC Harrington advances on PKs (5-3)

Trailing 3-1 at halftime, Foro SC scored 2 goals in the second half to force overtime and PKs.

After former Portland Timber Anthony Manning missed Foro’s 4th PK, Julio Vargas put away the 5th for Harrington to win the kicks 5-3 and advance to the final.

Erik Macias scored the FCH opener and Sebastian Mendez reportedly had a cracker of a goal to give FC Harrington a 2-0 lead. After an answering goal from Foro’s Renato Torquato, Harrington pushed the score to 3-1 at halftime with a goal by Adrian Renteria.

Foro 2nd-half-sub Jackson Castro had a goal and an assist to complete the comeback. Miles Byass notched the game-tying goal with about 12 minutes left in regulation.

Championship – Saturday, January 9th

4) FC Harrington vs 3) Denton Diablos 6 pm (to be confirmed) Texas Women’s University Soccer Field, Denton