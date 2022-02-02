Categories Denton Diablos, NPSL, US Open Cup

Denton Diablos and DKSC face off in 2022 US Open Cup First Round

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Denton Diablos and DKSC face off in 2022 US Open Cup First Round

US Soccer has announced the First Round pairings for the 2022 US Open Cup and the two local DFW qualifying teams both face each other to kick off the Cup.

The reigning NPSL Champion Denton Diablos FC will host D’Feeters Kicks Soccer Club (DKSC) on March 22nd at 7:30 pm at UNT Soccer and Track & Field Stadium; Denton, Texas.

FC Dallas will enter the ’22 Open Cup in the 3rd Round.

2022 US Open Cup Schedule – 2nd Round and On

April 5-7Second Round (Division II and III teams enter)
April 8Third Round Draw
April 19-21Third Round (17 lower-seeded Division I teams enter)
April 22Round of 32 Draw
May 10-11Round of 32 (Eight higher-seeded Division I teams enter)
May 12Round of 16/Quarterfinal Draw
May 24-25Round of 16
June 21-22 Quarterfinals
July 26-27Semifinals
Sept. 6, 7, 13 or 14Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final

